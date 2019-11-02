US Secretary of Treasury Mnuchin meets RBI Governor

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday to discuss global and domestic macro-economic scenario. "The discussions covered global and domestic macro-economic scenario in both countries and regulatory developments," according to an official statement from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Mnuchin was accompanied by US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Consul General in Mumbai David J Ranz. The statement said that visiting dignitaries met Das and other senior central bank officials. Mnuchin was scheduled to meet business leaders in the financial capital city later during the day. (ANI)

Also Read: US working will allies to ensure adequate oil supply to offset sanctions on Iran, says Steven Mnuchin

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)