International Development News
Development News Edition

Will enter BS-VI era with only petrol vehicles; EVs, hybrids on anvil: Audi India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 10:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 10:41 IST
Will enter BS-VI era with only petrol vehicles; EVs, hybrids on anvil: Audi India
Image Credit: Pexels

German luxury carmaker Audi will transition into the BS-VI emission norms with petrol vehicles and alternate fuel technologies, although it has ruled out exiting diesel engines totally, according to a top company official. Audi India, which had recently launched its 8th generation A6 sedan with mild hybrid technology, is considering hybrids and plug-in hybrid vehicles to be brought to the country.

"BS-VI we will start with petrol only, across all models but diesel is not completely out of the picture," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI. "Going forward we will launch only petrol and we will also have electric cars coming to India. Whether we will completely exit diesel is something we are still on our drawing board," he added.

Dhillon was responding to a query on whether the company will follow the footsteps of the likes of Maruti Suzuki and Renault which had announced that they will not be selling diesel vehicles once BS-VI emission norms come into effect from April 2020 due to vehicle affordability issues. Audi had earlier too stated that it was driving away from diesel technology as the future is in electric and hybrid vehicles.

"We have to also keep in mind there are other technologies, such as mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids. As we go forward we will also experiment with multiple technologies," he added. Moreover, he said, "Government has allowed us to use certain cars to be imported -- 2,500 cars annually -- without homologation (conformity with Indian regulations). Those are the space around which we will be playing more and more and see what works for India."

Asked if Audi could deliver if there was demand from customers for diesel option of its popular SUVs after BS-VI comes into effect, he said, "In the short term, (for) Q7 we don't have diesel. If some customers say we want only diesel, we may not have a solution for them for some time." "If somebody asks for a Q7 in diesel on April 1, I have to say no. We are not close to the topic but as of now I will not just say no but will convince the customer to buy petrol."

Dhillon said Audi's decision to drive away from diesel has also to been influenced by changing customer buying behavior with petrol finding more acceptance. "At one point of the time the (luxury) industry was almost 100 percent diesel. Barring sports cars, everything else was diesel. But in the last few years, including the current year, we are already seeing 30-35 percent petrol.

"As we go forward, the customers are also very fairly accepting the petrol technology. The customers are more open-ended, more favorable or more open-minded towards accepting new technologies," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Two communities clash, one dead in Ballia

A man was killed and four others were injured when two groups belonging to different communities clashed in Jaipur village here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when bikes of Sonu Chaurasia and Jamshed collided wi...

Lemon Tree Hotels to add 3 Aurika Hotels and Resorts by 2021-end

Hospitality firm Lemon Tree Hotels is looking to open three more properties under its upscale Aurika Hotels and Resorts brand across the country by the end of 2021, a top company official has said. The mainly mid-market segment hotels firm ...

Kartarpur ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims: Imran

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared some of the dazzling pictures of the Kartarpur complex and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, saying the revered venue is ready to welcome the Sikhs pilgrims for the 550th birth anniversary celebratio...

Bhanwal misses bronze, Ravi enters repechage at U-23 World Championships

Three-time medallist Sajan Bhanwal 77kg missed out on a bronze in Greco-Roman category but Ravi 97kg reached the repechage round at the U-23 Wrestling World Championships here on Sunday. Turkeys Serkan Akkoyun proved too strong for Bhanwal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019