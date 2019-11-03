International Development News
Development News Edition

Power gencos' outstanding dues on discoms rise 37% to Rs 70,000 cr in Sept

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 11:02 IST
Power gencos' outstanding dues on discoms rise 37% to Rs 70,000 cr in Sept
Image Credit: ANI

Power producers' total outstanding dues owed by distribution companies rose around 37 percent to Rs 69,558 crore in September 2019 over the same month last year, reflecting stress in the sector. Distribution companies owed a total of Rs 50,583 crore to power generation companies in September 2018, according to web portal and app namely PRAAPTI (Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power Procurement for Bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators).

The portal was launched in May 2018 to bring transparency in power purchase transactions between generators and discoms (distribution companies). In September this year, total overdue amount, which was not cleared even after 60 days of grace period offered by generators, stood at Rs 52,408 crore as against Rs 34,658 crore in the same month last year.

Power producers give 60 days' time to discoms for paying bills for the supply of electricity. After that, outstanding dues become overdue and generators charge penal interest on that in most cases. In order to give relief to power generation companies, the Centre has enforced a payment security mechanism from August 1. Under this mechanism, discoms are required to open letters of credit for getting power supply.

Data on the portal indicates that outstanding as well as overdue amount have decreased over the preceding month. In August 2019, total outstanding on discoms was Rs 80,087 crore, while the total overdue amount was Rs 60,935 crore. The August 2019 figures of dues and overdues have been revised upwards from Rs 78,020 crore and Rs 59,532 crore provisional numbers released last month on the portal.

Discoms in Rajasthan, Jammu, and Kashmir, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu account for the major portion of dues to power generating companies, taking a longer duration of up to 881 days to make payments, the portal showed. Among major states, Rajasthan tops the list with 881 days to make payments, followed by Haryana (879 days), Tamil Nadu (877 days), Madhya Pradesh (866 days) and Telangana (859 days) in that order.

Delhi, a smaller state, takes 908 days to make payments to power generating firms. Overdues of independent power producers amount to over 23.06 percent of the total overdue of Rs 52,408 crore on discoms.

Among the central public sector power generators, NTPC alone has an overdue amount of Rs 9,921.78 crore on discoms, followed by NLC India at Rs 5,096.62 crore, NHPC at Rs 2,492.03 crore, THDC India at Rs 1,861.75 crore and Damodar Valley Corporation at Rs 980.59 crore. Among private generators, discoms owe the highest overdue of Rs 3,201.68 crore to Adani Power, followed by Bajaj Group-owned Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd at Rs 2,212.66 crore and GMR at Rs 1,930.16 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Two communities clash, one dead in Ballia

A man was killed and four others were injured when two groups belonging to different communities clashed in Jaipur village here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when bikes of Sonu Chaurasia and Jamshed collided wi...

Lemon Tree Hotels to add 3 Aurika Hotels and Resorts by 2021-end

Hospitality firm Lemon Tree Hotels is looking to open three more properties under its upscale Aurika Hotels and Resorts brand across the country by the end of 2021, a top company official has said. The mainly mid-market segment hotels firm ...

Kartarpur ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims: Imran

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared some of the dazzling pictures of the Kartarpur complex and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, saying the revered venue is ready to welcome the Sikhs pilgrims for the 550th birth anniversary celebratio...

Bhanwal misses bronze, Ravi enters repechage at U-23 World Championships

Three-time medallist Sajan Bhanwal 77kg missed out on a bronze in Greco-Roman category but Ravi 97kg reached the repechage round at the U-23 Wrestling World Championships here on Sunday. Turkeys Serkan Akkoyun proved too strong for Bhanwal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019