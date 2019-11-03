Q2 earnings, macro data key for markets this week: Analysts

Quarterly earnings from blue-chips like HDFC, macroeconomic data points, and global cues would drive equity market sentiment this week, say, analysts. "With no major events due this week, the market will focus on the next leg of corporate result announcements. Key players like HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma to announce results.

"Auto companies will be in radar after they reported weak set of sales for October," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. Major companies set to announce their quarterly earnings this week are HDFC, Indian Overseas Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, Canara Bank, Cipla, Corporation Bank, Tata Steel, Ashok Leyland and Bank of Baroda.

PMI data for the services sector, scheduled for Tuesday, would also influence trading sentiment. "We believe that Mr. Market would turn volatile in the weeks ahead as it will witness profit booking at higher levels, markets will also see a churn out of large caps with inflows in select midcaps," said Jimeet Modi, Founder, and CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.

Over the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 1,106.97 points or 2.83 percent. A lot will also depend on how global markets are performing as they will direct domestic sentiments, said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

Participants will also keep an eye on foreign fund inflows, crude oil prices, and rupee-dollar movement, experts added.

