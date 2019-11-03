International Development News
Development News Edition

In China, Macron wants to take Beijing "at its word" on free trade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 16:30 IST
In China, Macron wants to take Beijing "at its word" on free trade
Image Credit: Wikimedia

French President Emmanuel Macron will seek to make China deliver on promises to grant more access to foreign companies, eyeing agribusiness and finance, advisers said ahead of his arrival in Shanghai for a giant import fair. Macron, who will attend the fair along with other European officials including incoming EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan, would take China "at its word" that it aims to open itself up to trade, a presidential adviser said ahead of the Nov. 4-6 trip.

"Since this fair is supposed to demonstrate China's openness, well, let's prove it with access to its agribusiness market and progress on the EU-China deals," the adviser added. Macron will travel with a business delegation of 30 companies ranging from blue chips to small firms. He will seek greater access in the fields of finance and aerospace as well as fewer export restrictions for French poultry.

China has long been dogged by Western allegations of unfair trade practices, from forced tech transfers to protectionist market entry policy. That has led to disputes with the United States in particular, which has slapped tariffs on Chinese exports. The French adviser said Washington was right to push for better behavior from the Chinese, even if France does not necessarily support President Donald Trump's trade moves.

"The United States asks the right questions, but don't necessarily have the right answers," the French adviser said. The French president will be visiting China for the second time since he took office. During his last trip last year, he said Beijing's flagship "Belt and Road" project to develop global trade infrastructure should not be "one-way"

Macron has been keen for EU countries, which negotiate trade deals as a bloc, to show a united political front towards Beijing. When President Xi Jinping came to Paris in March, Macron invited German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker to the Elysee Palace. Germany's exports to China account for nearly half the EU total and more than four times as much as those of France.

Demonstrating unity is "important because we know how Europeans have moved to China without any co-ordination in the past, letting China think we were divided," the adviser said.

Also Read: Quentin Tarantino will not cut 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' for China

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

McIlroy defeats Schauffele in WGC-HSBC Champions play-off

Rory McIlroy defeated defending champion Xander Schauffele on Sunday to win his first WGC-HSBC Champions tournament and continue his quest to retake the worlds top golf ranking. McIlroy had a one-stroke lead coming to the 18th tee of regula...

Three persons drown in Jharkhand

Three persons including two sisters drowned in Palamau and Giridih districts on Sunday as the four-day Chhat Puja ended with lakhs of devotees offering Arghya to the rising sun in Jharkhand, police said. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Da...

ShareChat to hire 100-150 people; further strengthen presence in tier II cities

Regional language social media platform ShareChat has said it plans to hire about 100-150 people over the next few months and will continue to invest in strengthening its infrastructure and presence in tier II cities and beyond in the count...

Hanung Toys promoter detained at airport following LOC issued by PNB

Airport authorities on Sunday detained debt-ridden Hanung Toys promoter Ashok Kumar Bansal and his wife Anju Bansal following lookout circular LOC issued by Punjab National Bank PNB. Hanung Toys and Textile Ltd owes Rs 2,300 crore from a co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019