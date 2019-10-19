Quentin Tarantino will not cut 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' for China

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has reportedly ruled out any cuts to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", a day after the film's release in China was put on hold. The film was scheduled to release in the country on October 25 after it received a go-ahead from the Chinese censor board.

But it has now been "temporarily put on hold" after Hollywood veteran Bruce Lee's daughter registered a complaint with China's National Film Administration, an exhibitor source told Variety. The source further said, "As long as Quentin can make some cuts, it will be released as planned."

Lee's daughter Shannon Lee had previously slammed Tarantino for portraying her father as a "caricature" in the film, which featured Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in the lead. Shannon had said that Lee, played by Mike Moh in the movie, was shown as an "arrogant a**hole who was full of hot air", something that diminishes her father's struggle and legacy.

It is now being reported that Tarantino will not recut the film for China release. He had previously stood by Lee's portrayal in the movie.

"Bruce Lee was kind of an arrogant guy. The way he was talking, I didn’t just make a lot of that up. I heard him say things like that to that effect," the filmmaker had said in a press conference in Moscow in August. This is not the first time the filmmaker is facing a problem in releasing his film in China.

His 2012 feature "Django Unchained" was pulled from theatres, over graphic violence and nudity. Tarantino had then reluctantly agreed to edit out some scenes. However, the newer version performed poorly at the Chinese box office.

