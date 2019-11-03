International Development News
Development News Edition

IndiGo launches brand campaign to boost its international flights

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 17:57 IST
IndiGo launches brand campaign to boost its international flights
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

To boost load factor at its recently launched international flights, low-cost carrier IndiGo on Sunday launched a brand campaign called 'IndiGo Abroad: Happy to be your first'. Earlier this year, the airline launched flights to Turkey, China, Vietnam, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia.

"The campaign aims to introduce Indian travelers new and unexplored 6E destinations to encourage first-time international travelers and experiential travelers to look beyond the regular international destinations, for their next trip abroad with IndiGo," the airline said in a statement. As part of this campaign, the airline said it has used "quirky creatives that tug (passengers) emotions when passengers travel, with the backdrop of the most scenic locations in its international network.

The passengers in the creatives showcase the experiences and emotions during their first international trip and how IndiGo has been their partner, by making international travel accessible and affordable. The campaign will run across out-of-home, print and IndiGo's social media platforms from November 3 from November 17.

Hit by higher costs related to the operating lease liabilities, IndiGo last week reported a loss of Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter as against a loss of Rs 651.5 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. On the results, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta had said the load factor on flights from India to China and Middle-East are strong.

Stating that he is happy with the profitability on international flights, he added, "Some of those international markets had short-time windows for booking. International typically has a 90-day booking window, and we were starting flights with like a 30 to 45 day-before window. Some of those flights did not get the full benefit of the booking." With around 48 percent share in the domestic air passenger market, IndiGo is the largest airline in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo launches brand campaign to boost its international flights

To boost load factor at its recently launched international flights, low-cost carrier IndiGo on Sunday launched a brand campaign called IndiGo Abroad Happy to be your first. Earlier this year, the airline launched flights to Turkey, China, ...

People to know soon if Sena will be in power: Uddhav

Amid the bitter tussle with senior ally BJP over the formation of government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said people will come to know in the coming days if his party will be in power. He also said that th...

13-year-old girl commits suicide

A 13-year-old-girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan in her room in West Bengals Nadia district, police said on Sunday. The girl a class 8 student was found hanging from a fan in her house in Nabadwips Ranir Chara a...

Ten people killed in bus accident in Sindhupalchowk

Ten people died in a bus accident in Nepals border district of Sindhupalchowk on Sunday.The accident occurred when the bus, which was going to Kathmandu from Maga Deurali area of Dolakha, skidded off the Araniko Highway and plunged 100 metr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019