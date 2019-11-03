KTR invited for World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland

Appreciating Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao's work in IT and industrial sector, president of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende has invited him for the annual meeting of the forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 21 to 24, 2020. In a letter to Rao, Brenda said, Your leadership has led to the launch of various forward-looking initiatives in Telangana and continues to rank high in ease of doing business in India." KTR, as Rama Rao is also known, expressed happiness over receiving the invitation, an official press release said on Sunday.

I see this invitation as a recognition of Telangana government initiatives in the fields of information technology, industry, and innovation, Rao said. Given the forums collaboration with your government on the Medicines from the Sky project, your insights on this and other relevant topics will add significant value to the deliberations, the release quoted the letter as saying.

The theme of the meeting would be Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.' KTR would take part in some of the key discussions at the meeting which would focus on harnessing the benefits of the technologies driving the fourth industrial revolution while minimizing their risks, the release said.

