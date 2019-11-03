International Development News
Development News Edition

KTR invited for World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 18:49 IST
KTR invited for World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland

Appreciating Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao's work in IT and industrial sector, president of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende has invited him for the annual meeting of the forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 21 to 24, 2020. In a letter to Rao, Brenda said, Your leadership has led to the launch of various forward-looking initiatives in Telangana and continues to rank high in ease of doing business in India." KTR, as Rama Rao is also known, expressed happiness over receiving the invitation, an official press release said on Sunday.

I see this invitation as a recognition of Telangana government initiatives in the fields of information technology, industry, and innovation, Rao said. Given the forums collaboration with your government on the Medicines from the Sky project, your insights on this and other relevant topics will add significant value to the deliberations, the release quoted the letter as saying.

The theme of the meeting would be Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.' KTR would take part in some of the key discussions at the meeting which would focus on harnessing the benefits of the technologies driving the fourth industrial revolution while minimizing their risks, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Congress distorting my statement on rebel MLAs: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday charged the Congress with distorting his statement in a leaked audio clipping on rebel MLAs, even as the opposition party announced state-wide protests over his confession on the BJP leader...

Uddhav's dig at CM: People scared as rains say 'me punha yein'

Amidst power tussle between his party and the BJP in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday poked fun at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis impassioned pre-poll Me punha yein I will return assertion which had evoked numer...

Rugby-England coach Jones committed to stay until 2021 - RFU CEO

England coach Eddie Jones has not held talks over a new contract but remains committed to his current deal which runs until 2021, Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said on Sunday. Jones refused to discuss his future after En...

Hong Kong police fire tear gas in standoff with protesters

Hong Kong police fired tear gas in a violent standoff with protesters in the eastern suburb of Taikoo Shing in which a local politician had his ear partly bitten off.Editing by Jason NeelyAlso Read Delhi Police arrests criminal involved in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019