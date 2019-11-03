International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh to address defence industry in Moscow on Tuesday: Ficci

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 19:19 IST
Rajnath Singh to address defence industry in Moscow on Tuesday: Ficci

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov will address defence industry representatives at the India–Russia Defence Industry Cooperation Conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Ficci said. A 50-member industry delegation will visit Moscow on November 5-6 to explore ways to jointly manufacture spares and components with Russia's original equipments manufacturers (OEMs) under the Make in India initiative, the industry body stated.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), jointly with the Ministry of Defence, will be leading a 50-member industry delegation to Russia for the Conference. The delegation to Russia is a follow-up to the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) signed on September 4 by India and Russia to operationalise a mechanism for collaboration on joint manufacturing of spare parts, components, aggregates and other products for the maintenance of Russian-origin arms and defence equipment in India under the Make in India programme through the transfer of technology and setting up of joint ventures.

The IGA framework gives the assurance of business order for a minimum of five years. Russian platforms identified for cooperation to manufacture spare parts and components include Sukhoi Su-30, MIG 29, Mi-17 helicopters, MIG 29 K/KUB, INS Vikramaditya, T-72 and T-90, FICCI stated. The team from the Indian defence industry includes CMDs from public sector companies like Bharat Dynamics Limited, BEML, and GSL, and senior industry leaders from nearly 35 private sector companies like L&T Defence, Bharat Forge, Adani Defence, Texmaco Defence, Alpha Design Technologies, Ananth Technologies, MKU, SMPP, Zen Technologies and others.

Senior officials associated with the Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh defence corridors will reach out to potential investors to set up manufacturing facilities in these industrial corridors, the industry chamber said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav's dig at CM: People scared as rains say 'me punha yein'

Amidst power tussle between his party and the BJP in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday poked fun at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis impassioned pre-poll Me punha yein I will return assertion which had evoked numer...

Rugby-England coach Jones committed to stay until 2021 - RFU CEO

England coach Eddie Jones has not held talks over a new contract but remains committed to his current deal which runs until 2021, Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said on Sunday. Jones refused to discuss his future after En...

Hong Kong police fire tear gas in standoff with protesters

Hong Kong police fired tear gas in a violent standoff with protesters in the eastern suburb of Taikoo Shing in which a local politician had his ear partly bitten off.Editing by Jason NeelyAlso Read Delhi Police arrests criminal involved in ...

Cabinet secretary to monitor pollution situation Delhi-NCR daily

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will monitor the alarming pollution situation in Delhi and neighbouring states on a daily basis, it was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by the principal secretary to the prime minister on Sunday. P K Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019