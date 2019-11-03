International Development News
Development News Edition

RCEP negotiations going down to wire ahead of summit meeting

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 20:03 IST
RCEP negotiations going down to wire ahead of summit meeting
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hardball negotiations to seal a mega deal to create the world's largest free trade area went down to the wire on Sunday with India holding on to its demand for the amicable resolution of market access and tariff-related issues. Diplomats from several countries involved in the negotiations for the long-overdue Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal said they were still hoping for a breakthrough ahead of Monday's summit meeting among the grouping's leaders.

The RCEP comprises 10 ASEAN nations and six of its FTA (free trade agreement) partners - China, India, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand. If finalized, the RCEP deal will facilitate the creation of the biggest free-trade region in the world as the 16-nation grouping is home to 3.6 billion people or nearly half the world's population.

On Saturday, the trade ministers from 16 RCEP countries failed to resolve the outstanding issues identified by India, through back-channel talks continued on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit to resolve the sticky issues. Diplomatic sources said the leaders at the RCEP summit are expected to issue a "joint statement" signaling end to the years of negotiations for the deal, leaving the contentious issues to be resolved through talks by the officials within a specified timeline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of 15 other RCEP member countries will deliberate on the deal at a summit on Monday, and officials said a "positive outcome" is expected to emerge from the deliberations. India has been forcefully raising the issue of market access as well as protected lists of goods mainly to shield its domestic market as there have been fears that the country may be flooded with cheap Chinese agricultural and industrial products once it signs the deal.

The sources said except India, all 15 RCEP member countries were on board in finalizing the deal at Monday's summit. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, addressing a press conference at the end of the ASEAN summit, called for concluding the negotiations for the RCEP deal.

The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been strongly pushing for quickly sealing the RCEP deal to offset the fallout of the US-China trade war. The RCEP negotiations were launched by ASEAN leaders and six other countries during the 21st ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh in November 2012. The objective of launching RCEP negotiations was to achieve a modern, comprehensive, high-quality, and mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement among the ASEAN member States and its FTA partners.

When asked whether India will take the plunge and sign the deal, two Indian officials said the country will be guided by its national interests, but at the same time noted that the country was in favour of the regional deal. Modi on Saturday said addressing India's concerns over "unsustainable trade deficits" remained important and that opening the vast Indian market must be matched by openings in some areas where Indian businesses can benefit.

"We have put forward reasonable proposals in a clear manner and are engaged in negotiations with sincerity. We would like to see commensurate levels of ambition on services from many of our partners, even as we are ready to address their sensitivities," Modi said in an interview to Bangkok Post newspaper. "Overall, we are clear that a mutually beneficial RCEP, in which all sides gain reasonably, is in interests of India and of all partners in the negotiation," he said.

It is understood that the issue of RCEP deal figured during Modi's separate bilateral meetings with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

BJP-JJP coalition govt based on 'selfish interests', won't last long: Abhay Chautala

Dampening prospects of any truce in the feuding Chautala clan, INLD lone MLA Abhay Chautala on Sunday accused his nephew Dushyant Chautala-led JJP of forging post-poll alliance with the BJP out of selfish interest and claimed the coalition ...

Don't politicise pollution, need to sit together and find solution to stubble burning: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the issue of pollution should not be politicised and called on all neighbouring states and the Centre to sit together and deliberate on how to prevent stubble burning as the air quality in...

UPDATE 1-Venezuela expels El Salvador's diplomats in 'reciprocal' move

Venezuelas foreign ministry said on Sunday it was expelling El Salvadors diplomats from the country, in response to the Central American countrys decision to expel diplomats representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.In a statement, t...

Hockey-Britain's women beat Chile to secure Tokyo 2020 qualification

Britains womens team booked their place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after beating Chile in a qualifying playoff at Lee Valley in London on Sunday. Early goals from Tess Howard and Laura Unsworth ensured the defending Olympic champions won 2-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019