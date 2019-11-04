International Development News
Development News Edition

Britain's plan to raise minimum wage backed by review

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 05:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 05:31 IST
Britain's plan to raise minimum wage backed by review
Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's plan to raise the minimum wage to two-thirds of median earnings, taking it to 10.50 pounds ($13.58) an hour, was endorsed by an independent review on Monday that found setting a floor on pay had a negligible effect on job creation. Companies are now likely to see wage costs rise after next month's snap national election whatever the outcome.

Conservative Finance Minister Sajid Javid said in September he would increase the National Living Wage (NLW) to the new target by 2024, provided economic conditions allowed, and expand its reach to all workers over the age of 21, down from 25 now. The opposition Labour Party said it would raise the minimum wage to 10 pounds ($12.93) an hour immediately if it wins power.

An independent review commissioned by the government from economics professor Arindrajit Dube of the University of Massachusetts Amherst examined the impact of minimum wages in Germany, the United States, Britain and other countries. "Based on the overall evidence - with a special emphasis on the recent, high quality, evaluations of the NLW and other more ambitious policies internationally - my report concludes that there is room for exploring a higher NLW in the UK up to two-thirds of the median wage," he said. "It will also be important to empirically evaluate and recalibrate any such ambitious policy based on new evidence down the road."

Javid said, "The evidence is clear that our approach is the right one." But Labour said Javid's pledge "was an insult to our hard working people".

"It's a derisory offer which people will have to wait years for," Labour's finance spokesman John McDonnell said. "Labour will immediately introduce a real living wage of 10 pounds an hour for everyone 16 and over, outstripping every publicity stunt figure the Tories invent."

Also Read: UPDATE 1-UK Labour Party seeking compromise timetable for Brexit law - McDonnell

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesSaudi Aramco launches long-awaited IPO httpson.ft.com328n8QRBrexit party leader Nigel Farage sa...

Broncos hang on vs. Browns, win Allen's NFL debut

Brandon Allen was 12-for-20 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut, and the host Denver Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns 24-19 on Sunday. Phillip Lindsay rushed for 92 yards and a score on just nine carries, Noah Fant ha...

Warren, Pacers keep win streak alive vs. Bulls

T.J. Warren scored a game-high 26 points and TJ Leaf posted a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead the host Indiana Pacers past the Chicago Bulls 108-95 on Sunday night in Indianapolis. Malcolm Brogdon added 22 points and Jere...

Jenny Salesa presents BCITO’s 13,000th building and construction apprentice

Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa has welcomed the record high of 13,000 building and construction apprentices in active training with the main provider the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation BCITO. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019