International Development News
Development News Edition

RCEP leaders to issue join statement on proposed trade pact spanning 16 countries

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 11:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 11:16 IST
RCEP leaders to issue join statement on proposed trade pact spanning 16 countries
Image Credit: Twitter (@Menlu_RI)

Leaders of India and 15 Asia-Pacific countries are expected to announce later on Monday the successful conclusion of seven-year negotiations to create the world's largest free-trade region though its formal signing will be pushed to February next year, diplomatic sources said. The possible delay in firming up the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) during the 3-day ASEAN summit in Bangkok has been attributed to India's "new demands" on market access, and tariff-related issues.

Sources said China was forcefully pushing for inking the deal during the RCEP summit later in the day, which was seen as an attempt to counter-balance the impact of its lingering trade war with the US as well as to project the region's economic might to the West. The proposed free-trade agreement includes 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and six of the bloc's dialogue partners -- China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand.

When finalized, the RCEP would become the world's largest free trade area, comprising half of the world population and will account for nearly 40 percent of the global commerce and 35 percent of the GDP. "The negotiations were conclusive," Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told reporters, adding a joint statement will be issued by the leaders at the RCEP summit later in the day.

Hardball negotiations to address sticky issues went down to the wire on Sunday with India holding on to its demand for an amicable resolution of market access and tariff-related issues. On Saturday, the trade ministers from 16 RCEP countries failed to resolve the outstanding issues identified by India though back-channel talks continued on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit to resolve the sticky issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of 15 other RCEP member countries will deliberate on the deal at the summit on Monday. India has been forcefully raising the issue of market access as well as protected lists of goods mainly to shield its domestic market as there have been fears that the country may be flooded with cheap Chinese agricultural and industrial products once it signs the deal.

The sources said except India, all 15 RCEP member countries were on board in finalizing the deal at Monday's summit. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, addressing a press conference at the end of the ASEAN summit, called for concluding the negotiations for the RCEP deal.

The RCEP negotiations were launched by ASEAN leaders and the six other countries during the 21st ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh in November 2012. The objective of launching RCEP negotiations was to achieve a modern, comprehensive, high-quality, and mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement among the ASEAN member states and its FTA partners. When asked whether India will take the plunge and sign the deal, two Indian officials said the country will be guided by its national interests but at the same time noted that the country was in favor of the regional deal.

Modi on Saturday said addressing India's concerns over "unsustainable trade deficits" remained important and that opening the vast Indian market must be matched by openings in some areas where Indian businesses can benefit. "We have put forward reasonable proposals in a clear manner and are engaged in negotiations with sincerity. We would like to see commensurate levels of ambition on services from many of our partners, even as we are ready to address their sensitivities," Modi said in an interview to Bangkok Post newspaper.

"Overall, we are clear that a mutually beneficial RCEP, in which all sides gain reasonably, is in interests of India and of all partners in the negotiation," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Three people in critical condition as protests rock 'heavy-hearted' Hong Kong

Three people were in critical condition in Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, after a weekend of chaotic clashes with anti-government protesters that led China to call for a tougher stance to end months of unrest in the Asian financial ...

Infosys climbs 5.5 pc on no prima facie evidence to corroborate whistleblower allegations

Shares of software major Infosys jumped over five percent on Monday after it said there is no prima facie evidence yet to corroborate any of allegations by the whistleblowers. At 12 noon, the stock was trading at Rs 726.10 apiece, up 5.55 p...

Fadnavis in Delhi to meet Shah

New Delhi, Nov 4 PTI&#160;Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday as the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena continue their tussle over government formation in the state. Fadnavis reached here Mo...

BJP, Shiv Sena will eventually form govt, says source close to Sharad Pawar

By Archana Prasad Expressing his views on the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, a source close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that the saffron alliance will eventually form the government in the state because they a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019