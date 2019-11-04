International Development News
Development News Edition

First of a Kind Digital Media Campaign on Guru Nanak

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 14:44 IST
First of a Kind Digital Media Campaign on Guru Nanak

Sikhs have launched first of a kind digital campaign to introduce Guru Nanak's teachings to a younger audience in India and other parts of the Western world to create awareness about the revolutionary Guru's philosophy ahead of his 550th birth anniversary.

This campaign will focus on driving conversations amongst younger audiences of age 18-35 by revisiting Guru Nanak's instructions on equality, environment, women empowerment, tolerance of religions and service to others. An online portal named 'The Script of Life' has been created and it will be available on various social media platforms highlighting morals and values imparted by Guru Nanak. The campaign will go live across all digital media channels including videos, podcasts, visual art and GIFs and aims to reach an estimated audience of 16 million people.

The campaign will engage artists, musicians, writers, and poets to start conversations as well to build relationships amongst all communities. The campaign will communicate in 9 prominent Indian languages and other international languages such as Spanish, German, Italian, and French.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Rajwant Singh, Co-Founder of the National Sikh Campaign in the United States said, "The Script of Life has been designed to present Guru Nanak's ideas of enriched life to all. Guru Nanak does not belong to one community. He was ahead of his times and his teachings are more relevant than ever before. His message was loved by all regardless of their social or religious background.

He added, "We want people to discover Guru Nanak as a world teacher whose thoughts can bring people together and spark the joy that the world needs today. Polarization and hate is on the rise and we need more messaging which builds harmony and love among all people."

Mr. Iqbal Singh, a prominent Delhi Entrepreneur and Co-chair of Guru Nanak 550 Campaign expressed, "We are confident that young people will be inspired by Guru's vision. Community building activities with prominent partners will add a contemporary twist to traditional activities such as langar, seva and tree plantation."

Mr. Jagdip Singh, Delhi based Entrepreneur and Co-chair of the Guru Nanak 550 Campaign added, "Through this widespread and far reaching campaign, we hope to see a positive change. We felt that Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary is an apt moment to remind ourselves of the value of compassion, equality, honesty and selfless sacrifice."

Sharing more details, Mr. Raju Chadha, Prominent Business Leader and Co-chair of Guru Nanak 550 Campaign said, "We are encouraged by the response of our colleagues for this innovative initiative. We are also working in partnerships with the National Sikh Campaign which is leading a similar campaign is in the United States to create awareness about Guru Nanak.

Follow The Script of Life here:

www.thescriptoflife.com https://www.facebook.com/TheScriptofLifeProject

https://twitter.com/projectTSL https://www.instagram.com/thescriptof.life/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfFTf_YqWRg4XqyXkKbfmpQ

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

(From left to right) Dr Rajwant Singh - Co-Founder of the National Sikh Campaign in the United States, Mr. Iqbal Singh - Entrepreneur and Co-chair of Guru Nanak 550 Campaign, Mr. Jagdip Singh, Entrepreneur and Co-chair of the Guru Nanak 550 Campaign at the launch of 'The Script of Life' campaign in India, marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Conscious to not make 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' a sexist film: Bhumi

Bhumi Pednekar on Monday said the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh were conscious about not making the upcoming feature into a sexist, baseless film. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also sta...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Three people were in critical condition in Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, after a weekend of chaotic clashes with anti-government protesters that led China to call for a tougher stance to end months of unrest in the Asian financial ...

One killed, 13 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market in the heart of the city, killing one person on Monday, almost three months since the Kashmir Valley shut down in response to the Centre revoking the special status of the erstwhile state of Jamm...

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel violates odd-even rule, issued a challan of Rs 4000 by cops

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday violated the odd-even rationing scheme by driving an SUV with an odd last digit in its registration number and termed the initiative an election stunt by the Kejriwal government. He termed it a symboli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019