International Development News
Development News Edition

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 15:23 IST
Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Growth in bank credit may decelerate sharply to 8-8.5 percent during 2019-20 from 13.3 percent last fiscal, mainly due to decline in incremental credit in the first half of the current financial year, rating agency Icra said in a report. "Moreover, with the bond markets remaining risk-averse towards NBFCs, the YoY growth in the volume of bonds outstanding is expected to moderate to about 4 percent in FY2020 from 12 percent in FY2019," it said.

Additionally, the recent changes in mutual funds regulations are likely to result in a decline in the volume of commercial paper (CP) outstanding by March 2020, it said. Considering these three domestic sources of funding, that is bank credit, corporate bonds and CP outstanding, Icra expects year-on-year credit growth to decline to 6.2-6.8 percent in FY20 from 13.5 percent in the last financial year.

A shift of large borrowers such as NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) to the banking system for their funding requirements had boosted bank credit growth in FY19, it said. However, factors such as muted economic growth, lower working capital requirements of various borrowers, as well as risk aversion among lenders, have compressed incremental credit in first half of the current fiscal, it said.

"Incremental bank credit has declined by Rs 0.19 trillion during H1 FY'20, in contrast to the rise of Rs 0.81 trillion during H1 FY'18 and Rs 3.51 trillion during H1 FY'19," it said. The recent data on bank credit released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reveals that the contraction in incremental credit outstanding to the services as well as the industrial segments offset the entire growth in credit to the retail segment during H1 FY20, it said.

Within services, the credit outstanding to NBFCs increased. However, the decline in trade credit and other services (which also includes HFCs) resulted in the overall contraction in credit outstanding to the services segment in H1 FY20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Prasa War Room makes progress in improving services

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa Prasa War Room has made progress in improving the service offered to its customers.Our commitment to improving the lives of our people through an efficient, reliable and safe passenger rail service ...

Ashutosh Gowariker terrific filmmaker: Arjun on 'Panipat'

Arjun Kapoor says he always wanted to be a part of a period film and collaborating with director Ashutosh Gowariker on Panipat was special. The actor believes Gowariker, best known for his period films such as Lagaan and Jodha Akbar, puts h...

Benin authorities open investigation after 9 people abducted by pirates

Benin authorities have opened an investigation after pirates abducted nine people from a Norwegian-flagged boat off the coast of the West African nation, the port of Cotonou said. The pirates boarded the vessel, which is owned by Norwegian ...

India attaches importance to Myanmar's cooperation against insurgent groups: PM Modi to Suu Kyi

A stable and peaceful border was an important anchor for the continued expansion of bilateral partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to Myanmars State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and sought her countrys cooperation against i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019