EIB appoints Alfredo Abad as head of Cairo office to boost engagement

Alfredo Abad´s previous experience covering multilateral development and external relations will make a significant contribution to reinforcing the effective engagement of the European Investment Bank as a leading financier in Egypt.

  Luxembourg City
  Updated: 04-11-2019 16:56 IST
Alfredo Abad will start his new post as EIB´s Representative to the EU and Head of the Cairo office as of today. Image Credit: Flickr

The European Investment Bank has appointed Alfredo Abad as the bank's head of the Cairo office to strengthen engagement with Egyptian partners. Alfredo Abad´s previous experience covering multilateral development and external relations will make a significant contribution to reinforcing the effective engagement of the European Investment Bank as a leading financier in Egypt.

"The EIB is delighted to have Alfredo join as Head of its Cairo office in Egypt. Alfredo brings extensive experience in development finance which will make a valuable contribution to our cooperation with Egypt. This appointment reflects the increased commitment of the EU bank to support the economic resilience of the Egyptian economy", said EIB Vice President Dario Scannapieco.

"I am honored to lead the Cairo office to implement the Bank's policy in the Mashrik countries. EIB seeks to strengthen longstanding cooperation with the government of Egypt, business groups and key stakeholders. I very much look forward to working with my new colleagues in ensuring that our long term partnership with the Egyptian government and business community that started in 1979 continues to support job creation, and growth in Egypt", said Alfredo Abad.

Alfredo holds a degree in finance and business administration. He has been working for the EIB since 2005 where he contributed to the Bank's operation and policy implementation in the East and Central African region. In 2010, Alfredo was the head of the EIB's regional representation in Pretoria that covers the bank's activities in 17 countries of the Southern Africa Region. Prior to taking up his position in Cairo, Alfredo was the deputy head of the EIB's public accountability function that addresses concerns of people affected by the bank's financed projects.

Alfredo Abad will start his new post as EIB´s Representative to the EU and Head of the Cairo office as of today.

