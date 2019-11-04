International Development News
Can Fin Homes Q2 net profit rises 20 pc to Rs 97.6 cr

Can Fin Homes on Monday reported 20 percent rise in net profit to Rs 97.62 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted Rs 81.55 crore net profit in July-September quarter previous fiscal.

Total income from operations rose to Rs 500.67 crore during the second quarter, from Rs 421.83 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Can Fin Homes said in a regulatory filing. The company's main business is to provide loans for the purchase and construction of residential houses.

Can Fin Homes at its annual general meeting held on July 17, 2019, has approved the payment of dividend towards financial year ended March 2019 of Rs 2 per equity share, it said. The promoter of Can Fin Homes is Canara Bank, which holds a 29.99 percent stake in the company, as on September 30, 2019.

The stock of Can Fin Homes jumped 4.28 percent on the BSE to Rs 422.85.

