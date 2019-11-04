International Development News
Development News Edition

Regulatory sandbox: RBI invites applications for testing new products for retail payments

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:39 IST
Regulatory sandbox: RBI invites applications for testing new products for retail payments
The objective of regulatory sandbox is to foster responsible innovation in financial services Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday invited applications for testing new products and services for retail payments system under the regulatory sandbox scheme. Earlier in August, the RBI had permitted startups, banks and financial institutions to set up regulatory sandbox (RS) for live testing of innovative products in areas like retail payments, digital KYC and wealth management.

Announcing the opening of first cohort under the RS with retail payments as its theme, the RBI said the window for submission of applications will be be open from November 15 to December 15, 2019. "The adoption of 'retail payments' as the theme is expected to spur innovation in digital payments space and help in offering payment services to the unserved and under-served segment of the population.

"Migration to digital modes of making a payment can obviate some of the costs associated with a cash economy and can give customers a friction-free experience," it said. The innovative products/services which, among others, will be considered for inclusion under RS, like mobile payments including feature phone based payment services, offline payment solutions (as internet connectivity issues remain unresolved in large areas), and contactless payments.

The objective of the regulatory sandbox is to foster responsible innovation in financial services, promote efficiency and bring benefit to consumers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted: Artists to live and work in Lagos, Nigeria

An artist who was born in Britain and raised in Nigeria has announced plans for a program to get painters, sculptors and other creatives living and working together in the West African nations commercial capital Lagos.Yinka Shonibare - a Tu...

ArcelorMittal says calling off acquisition of Italy's Ilva

Paris, Nov 4 AFP Steel giant ArcelorMittal said Monday it was pulling out of the purchase of struggling Italian group Ilva after Italys parliament removed a legal protection deemed necessary to undertake crucial environmental work without c...

Japan, China, B'desh, India most vulnerable to rising sea levels due to climate change: UN chief

Describing climate change as the biggest threat to sustainability, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the rising level of oceans and said the most vulnerable areas are in Japan, China, Bangladesh, and India. ...

UPDATE 2-Iranians chant "Death to America" to mark U.S. embassy seizure

Thousands of Iranians chanted Death to America near the old U.S. embassy on Monday, the 40th anniversary on the seizure of the mission, with the countrys army chief comparing the United States with a poisonous scorpion intent on harming Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019