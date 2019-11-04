International Development News
HDFC shares up 2.5 pc on upbeat Q2 earnings

  New Delhi
  04-11-2019
Shares of mortgage lender HDFC on Monday rose 2.5 per cent after the company's consolidated net profit jumped over 76.3 per cent in the second quarter ended September 2019. The stock gained 2.48 per cent to close at Rs 2,181.35 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 3.11 per cent to Rs 2,194.90.

At the NSE, it rose 2.40 per cent to close at Rs 2,179.80. HDFC on Monday said its consolidated net profit jumped over 76.3 per cent to Rs 10,748.69 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019.

Its net profit during the corresponding three months of 2018-19 stood at Rs 6,096.85 crore. Total income rose to Rs 32,850.89 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 22,950.66 crore a year ago, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

On standalone basis, its net profit rose 60.6 per cent to Rs 3,961.53 crore from Rs 2,467.08 crore in the year-ago period.

