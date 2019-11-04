Two new services introduced at DP World terminals

DP World said on Monday that two new weekly services have been introduced at its terminals to connect these with African and European markets. The new services are jointly operated by global shipping lines- Hapag Llyod, Ocean Network Express (ONE), Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), YANG MING Line (YML) and COSCO, it said.

Global trade enabler DP World welcomes two new services at its terminals in Nhava Sheva, Chennai and Cochin, the company said in a statement. "The new weekly services - Middle East-India-Africa Express (MIAX) will connect DP World operated Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT) with West and South Africa; while the South India Europe Express (IEX) will connect Chennai Container Terminal (CCT) and India Gateway Terminal (IGT) with European markets," it said.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD - DP World Subcontinent, said, "We are delighted to welcome two new services at three of our terminals in India. The launch of IEX and MIAX- will create stronger opportunities for EXIM cargo and for Indian manufacturers to cater to global markets.” Soomar said the company has been making significant investments in India into new assets as well as modernising terminal operations across all ports that we are present in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)