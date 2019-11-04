International Development News
Development News Edition

'Tatas would opt to be looked like a fool, but not a crook'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:03 IST
'Tatas would opt to be looked like a fool, but not a crook'

The Tatas believe in admitting their mistakes upfront even at the cost of being looked like a fool by some, rather than being perceived as a crook by the majority, group veteran R Gopalakrishnan said on Monday. "The Tatas do not try to hide their flaws. If we made a mistake, we will be the first to get up and say so," the executive director of the group's holding company Tata Sons said while launching a book by journalist Girish Kuber: 'The Tatas: How a family built a business and a nation'.

"You might as well look like a fool now rather than be caught as a crook. It is better to be a fool to a few than being looked like a crook by a lot of people," he added, presenting one of the key values on governance with which the USD 110-billion group lives by. Recalling that he joined the Tatas at 52, Gopalakrishnan said the group's conduct on corporate governance was so flawless that he could not pick up holes in the functioning even at that age, when one turns more cynical in life.

There is "something magical" if a society or a nation can adopt certain values, which the leader professes, and that is what the Tata group is all about, he said. Stating that businesses are rightly assailed for indulging in crooked deeds, he welcomed Kuber's attempt at writing a book and underlined that there is a need to celebrate those who play by the book.

Kuber said the idea to pursue the Tata story in a book was to tell the world that one can create wealth by following the laid-down rules as well. The veteran journalist, however, cast doubts on the longevity of such an enterprise given the circumstances where not all play by the book.

"In the current atmosphere, I get scared about the future of those business activities going by the rule book, following the traditions, and are not much aggressive about business, but I get worried actually about those who follow the strategy of not playing by rule book," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ECB governor accused of bribery in Latvia corruption trial

Latvias central bank chief, who led the former Soviet republic into the euro, appeared in court on Monday accused of bribery in the first corruption trial of a European Central Bank governor. Latvias public prosecutor has accused Ilmars Rim...

Cong claims victory after India decides not to join RCEP

With India deciding not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP, the Congress on Monday claimed victory saying its forceful opposition ensured that the BJP government backs out from bartering the interests of farmers, d...

NASA probe provides insight on solar system's border with interstellar space

The journey of NASAs dauntless Voyager 2 spacecraft through our solar systems farthest reaches has given scientists new insight into a poorly understood distant frontier the unexpectedly distinct boundary marking where the suns energetic in...

Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante's availability for Ajax clash

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that NGolo Kante will be available for their Ajax clash in the Champions League. The France international has missed five games owing to injury but Lampard said that the injuries are clearing up.H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019