International Development News
Development News Edition

IBM launches platform to offer advanced diplomas at ITIs, NSTIs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:18 IST
IBM launches platform to offer advanced diplomas at ITIs, NSTIs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Technology major IBM on Monday said it has launched a platform in collaboration with the Directorate General of Training to offer diplomas in IT, networking and cloud computing at Industrial Training Institutes and National Skill Training Institutes. The platform will also be extended to train ITI and NSTI faculty on AI skills for future of work. The platform, SkillsBuild, offers digital learning content from IBM and partners such as CodeDoor, Coorpacademy and Skillsoft.

This initiative is part of IBM's global commitment to create a job-ready workforce and to build the next generation of skills needed for new collar careers. The platform is deployed with the support of NGOs like Unnati and Edunet Foundation. IBM Volunteers along with the NGOS will offer students personalised coaching and experiential learning opportunities, IBM said.

"We are delighted to partner with IBM in empowering the students with new-age capabilities and professional skills. This initiative will help the next gen to scale themselves to the changing market demands," Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said. "We aim to make constant endeavours to skill our students in this technological age by ensuring that the nation's youth is skilled digitally to make them adapt to the new age technology and ensure industry readiness. DGT strives to digitally revolutionize the vocational training system in India," said K P Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 3-Indian capital banishes some cars in bid to curb hazardous air pollution

Authorities in Indias capital New Delhi banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number on Monday in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city. With toxic smog blanketing the streets, the U.S. Embassy a...

Bajaj Finance fixes QIP floor price at Rs 4,020 cr

Non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance on Monday fixed a floor price of Rs 4,019.78 per share for its qualified institutional placement QIP. The board of directors, at its meeting on September 17, had approved raising of capital throug...

Arrieta exercises $20M option to stay with Phillies

Right-hander Jake Arrieta exercised his 20 million player option to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020. The 33-year-old signed a three-year, 75 million contract with the Phillies in March 2018 that contained a opt-out clause afte...

Study evaluates smoking evidence from urban emergency department patients

In a recently conducted study by the Prevention Research Center of the Pacific Institute, researchers evaluated the in-depth understanding of smoking among patients in an urban emergency department. The study was published in the journal --...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019