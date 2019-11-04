International Development News
IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company has launched its affordable health cover for people living in smaller towns and non-metro cities called Swasthya Raksha Bima. It is launched with a primary objective of easing the burden of hospitalization costs without compromising on the quality of coverage, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company said in a statement.

"Our goal is to provide health insurance to all sections of society. Keeping in view, the specific needs of smaller towns and non-metros, we have launched Swasthya Raksha Bima, a simple health insurance product that has low premium rates," the company's director Anamika Roy Rashtrawar said. *********************

Bank of India partners Paisalo Digital under Co-origination model * Bank of India (BoI) has entered into MOU with Paisalo Digital for enabling loans under co-origination model.

This co-lending financing model with Paisalo Digital is in line with the Reserve Bank of India guidelines which will benefit the micro borrowers through easy and hassle free online loan with minimum turn around time and quick disposal, BoI said in a statement. This arrangement is also expected to boost lending under MUDRA category, it said.

************************* Aegon Life Insurance launches 'iTerm' Insurance Plan version

* Aegon Life Insurance on Monday announced the launch of another innovative version of its flagship and highly popular 'iTerm' Insurance Plan that will provide monthly income after 60 years of age. The new Aegon Life iTerm Insurance Plan provides regular monthly income after the age of 60 and offers financial protection till the age of 100 years, it said in a release.

The plan provides the flexibility to choose from three plan options and multiple benefits to the customers. "It is a plan that provides monthly income after the age of 60. It also provides coverage up to the age of 100 years. Thus, with the dual protect option, one can not only secure their family, but also prepare for a regular monthly income after 60," said Vineet Arora, MD & CEO of Aegon Life Insurance.

