WPMA welcomes tariff reductions for NZ's wood manufacturing sector

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister, Trade Minister Parker and Forestry Minister Jones for pushing the case for NZ’s wood industry to the top of the agenda in the recent FTA negotiations”, said Mr. Stanley.

 As tariffs tumble Mr. Stanley urges the attention of the government to now turns to defeat other insidious trade barriers, particularly overseas manufacturing subsidies. Image Credit: Flickr

The Chair of the Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association of New Zealand (WPMA), Mr. Brian Stanley, welcomes the announcement that tariff reductions have been won for NZ's wood manufacturing sector under the China-NZ Free Trade Agreement Upgrade.

"MFAT trade officials are to be congratulated on gaining tariff concessions for the NZ wood industry in the protected Chinese market. I know that this has been a very hard-won battle that will see $2 million of savings on 15 export product lines in a $36 million annual trade. Whilst these may not be huge figures in terms of the overall export of NZ wood products to the world the fact remains that NZ was able to make significant inroads on market access where initially there was no go".

As tariffs tumble Mr. Stanley urges the attention of the government to now turns to defeat other insidious trade barriers, particularly overseas manufacturing subsidies. These continue to proliferate around the world, give an unfair advantage to our competitors and stifle investment in the NZ industry. "I'm sure if we confront these with the same skill and mettle displayed in our fight against tariff barriers then this can only further benefit NZ's wood manufacturing sector together with the jobs and communities it supports," concludes Mr. Stanley.

