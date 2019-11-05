International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Motorbike-hailing firm Gojek, others to start test runs in Malaysia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 09:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 09:13 IST
UPDATE 1-Motorbike-hailing firm Gojek, others to start test runs in Malaysia
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Malaysia will allow motorcycle-hailing firms such as Indonesia's Gojek and local start-up Dego Ride to start operations on a limited scale from January 2020, Malaysia's transport minister said on Tuesday. Gojek - whose backers include Alphabet's Google and Chinese tech companies Tencent and JD.com - and Dego Ride will start operating based on a proof-of-concept basis to measure demand for the service over six months, Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said.

"Bike hailing will be an important component in providing a comprehensive public transport system, as a mode for first- and last-mile connectivity," Loke told parliament during the minister's question time. The minister said the pilot project will be limited to the Klang Valley, Malaysia's most developed region and where the capital city of Kuala Lumpur is located, although the government will consider expanding it to other areas if there is demand.

The six-month, proof-of-concept pilot program will allow the government and participating firms to gather data and evaluate the demand for the service, while the government works on drafting legislation to govern bike-hailing, Loke said. "Bike-hailing will be subject to similar regulations as laid out for e-hailing," the minister said, referring to existing ride-hailing operations by companies such as Grab.

Gojek's impending entry into Malaysia will likely pose the biggest challenge to Grab, which took the lion's share of the nation's e-hailing market after it bought over Uber Technology Inc's operations in Southeast Asia last year. Grab, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, has struggled to adapt to new regulations requiring all ride-hailing drivers to apply for specific licenses, permits and insurance, and have their vehicles and health checked.

Grab Malaysia said in October that only 52% of its driver-partners were licensed under the regulations that took effect the same month. "Bring it on! It is indeed a healthy competition," Grab Malaysia said on Twitter after the minister's announcement.

Also Read: Malaysia's Najib engaged in 'well-planned' plot to plunder 1MDB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie shifted to neutral venue

Following the latest advice given by the International Tennis Federations ITF independent security advisors, Indias Davis Cup tie in Pakistan has been shifted to a neutral venue. Following a review of the latest advice given by the ITFs ind...

Balanced Wizards blow past Pistons

Bradley Beal scored 22 points to lead six Washington players in double figures, and the Wizards pulled away in the second half to defeat the Detroit Pistons 115-99 on Monday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Troy Brown Jr. scored 14 poi...

Bayern ordered to improve after Kovac exit

Bayern Munichs stars have been told to knuckle down under interim coach Hansi Flick ahead of their Champions League clash with Olympiakos following Niko Kovacs sacking. Former Bayern and West Germany defender Andreas Brehme says the Bayern ...

De Grandhomme helps New Zealand to 180 against England

Nelson, Nov 5 AFP A sound middle-order partnership by Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor pushed New Zealand to 180 for seven batting first against England in the third Twenty20 international in Nelson on Tuesday. De Grandhomme smacked 55 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019