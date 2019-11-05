International Development News
Development News Edition

Columbia University’s Urban Works Innovation Challenge for Startups in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 11:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 10:58 IST
Columbia University’s Urban Works Innovation Challenge for Startups in India
Image Credit: Pixabay

Columbia Global Centers | Mumbai announces the launch of the Urban Works Innovation Challenge 2019-2020 for transforming India's cities into safe and sustainable places through technical innovation. The challenge, which is part of a three-year program inaugurated in 2018 and supported by the RMZ Foundation, gives young innovators a globally competitive opportunity to receive mentorship from faculty and alumni of Columbia University's prestigious Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science as well as from distinguished entrepreneurs and academics in India. Winning teams can also avail of unrestricted capital from a total annual fund of Rs. 1.2 crores, and peer networks and infrastructural support from a tech-first collaborative workspace at The CoWrks Foundry for a six month period.

Speaking about the inspiration behind this initiative, Patricia J. Culligan, Professor of Civil Engineering at Columbia University, noted, "There is a huge opportunity in this country to harness the imagination, invigoration, and forward-looking vision of the youth in India to think about how Indian cities can be at the foundation of a global economy that advances human development."

Almost 600 million Indians will live in cities by 2030. Rapid urbanization poses serious environmental and societal challenges, including degrading air quality, rising plastic waste, hindered mobility, mental health problems, and reduced safety for women. In this evolving landscape, there is growing recognition that the country's urban workforce requires workplaces and city-wide ecosystems to become more productive, innovative, and inclusive. According to Dr. Ravina Aggarwal, Director of Columbia's Mumbai Center, "Solutions that make use of contemporary technology can play a critical role in addressing these needs, thereby making our cities and work environments sustainable and safe for all."

The 2019-2020 challenge will support tech-based solutions to transform 21st-century cities into sustainable and safe work environments that span diverse industries and socio-economic geographies. Broad areas for solution development include green technologies, decentralized energy-efficient solutions, sustainable resource use, waste management, accessibility, health and wellbeing, and gender security.

The innovation challenge is open to applications till November 15, 2019 from startups, professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers, and practitioners intent on designing the future of Indian cities and improving urban work environments. Teams with successful design prototypes will have the opportunity to pitch their design to leading corporations and investors.

"Our engagement with Columbia Global Centers | Mumbai and Columbia Engineering was formed with the vision of seeking out and empowering the most incredible minds doing deeply intentional and well-researched work into solving these problems at a global scale," remarked Nruthya Madappa, Managing Partner of The CoWrks Foundry.

For more details, please visit: globalcenters.columbia.edu/urbanworks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Varun Beverages stock jumps over 11 pc on strong Sep quarter earnings

Shares of PepsiCo Indias bottling partner Varun Beverages on Tuesday zoomed over 11 per cent after the company posted 83.73 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September. The scrip jumped 11.44 per cent to Rs ...

Stubble burning: 29 farmers fined in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Authorities in neighbouring Shamli district have imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 each on 29 farmers for allegedly burning crop residue in their fields, officials said on Tuesday.Additional District Magistrate Arvind Singh told newspersons here t...

Alexandra Shipp to star opposite Andrew Garfield in 'tick, tick…BOOM!'

X-Men star Alexandra Shipp has been roped in to star opposite Andrew Garfield in Netflixs tick, tickBOOM. According to Deadline, Lin-Manuel Mirandas feature directorial debut film is also adding Vanessa Hudgens and Robin de Jesus to its cas...

Delhi Assembly polls: EC reviews poll preparedness

Senior Election Commission of India officials held a meeting with poll panel officials of the city to review poll preparedness for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The meeting on Monday was attended by a team of Election Commission of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019