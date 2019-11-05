International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian jewellery demand of 101.6 tonnes in Q3 a third lower y-o-y: WGC

Gold jewellery demand in India fell to 101.6 tonnes during July to September, down 32 per cent from 148.8 tonnes in the same period of last year, the World Gold Council said on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 12:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 12:18 IST
Indian jewellery demand of 101.6 tonnes in Q3 a third lower y-o-y: WGC
Economic slowdown dampened urban and rural consumer sentiment in India. Image Credit: ANI

Gold jewellery demand in India fell to 101.6 tonnes during July to September, down 32 per cent from 148.8 tonnes in the same period of last year, the World Gold Council said on Tuesday. The demand suffered as consumer confidence fell further over concerns around the slowing economy. Several indicators -- such as lower sales volumes reported by large fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies and domestic car as well as two-wheeler sales -- pointed towards a slowdown in both urban and rural demand.

Weak sentiment due to a liquidity crunch, excessive monsoon rains in some states and the absence of any festivals also influenced demand in the Q3 quarter. Demand received no support from the domestic price either. The gold price rally powered ahead during the quarter: it breached the Rs 35,000 per 10 gramme level in mid-July and continued climbing to Rs 38,795 per 10 gramme by the end of August before reaching an all-time high of Rs 39,011 per 10 gramme during the first week of September.

The two-month leap of about Rs 5,000 per 10 gramme -- from Rs 34,006 per 10 gramme at the end of June -- caught consumers completely off-guard, prompting many to delay buying. Despite a correction in the final few weeks of the quarter -- due to the decrease in the international gold price and a strengthening rupee -- the impact on demand was muted as it coincided with Pitru-Paksha, an inauspicious 16 lunar day period from September 13 to 28 during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.

Demand was further dented by a 2.5 per cent rise in the customs duty to 12.5 per cent. This higher rate hit sentiment among both the gold trade and consumers and fresh jewellery purchases suffered as a result. Consumers preferred gold-to-gold exchanges, which accounted for an average of 50 to 60 per cent of purchases while retailers wound down existing stocks. Wedding-related purchases provided some support during the quarter. Wedding days in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka supported jewellery demand during August and September.

But volumes were 15 to 20 per cent lower year-on-year due to the higher gold price. Jewellery retailers attempted to counter this by offering promotions -- such as discounts on labour charges -- but with limited impact. (ANI)

Also Read: Marconi Society's Celestini Program Recognizes Indian Students Tackling Women's Safety and Air Pollution

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Suns send Sixers to first loss

Devin Booker scored a season-high 40 points on Monday, and Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 10 assists as the host Phoenix Suns handed the Philadelphia 76ers their first loss of the season, 114-109. Aron Baynes had 15 points and made three 3...

Revenue official caught taking bribe in Rajasthan's Barmer district

A revenue department official was arrested on Tuesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Rajasthans Barmer district, officials said. The revenue official Patwari, identified as Govind Ram, had demanded Rs ...

Columbia University's Urban works innovation challenge for start-ups in India

Columbia Global Centers, Mumbai announces the launch of the Urban Works Innovation Challenge 2019-2020 for transforming Indias cities into safe and sustainable places through technical innovation. The challenge, which is part of a three-yea...

Maha poll mandate for BJP-Sena alliance: Marathi publication

Amid the logjam over government formation in Maharashtra, a Marathi daily, widely seen inclined towards the RSS, on Tuesday reiterated that the state Assembly polls mandate is for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and not any other political combi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019