International Development News
Development News Edition

Oakridger Nikhil transforms an Anganwadi to a modern-day pre-school

Oakridger Nikhil Arimilli, a grade 12 student from Oakridge International School, who took it upon himself to create opportunities in places of lost hopes.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 12:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 12:23 IST
Oakridger Nikhil transforms an Anganwadi to a modern-day pre-school
A before and after look of the center after the transformation. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oakridger Nikhil Arimilli, a grade 12 student from Oakridge International School, who took it upon himself to create opportunities in places of lost hopes. He identified an Anganwadi near his hometown, which was in a deplorable condition and then decided to transform it, so that kids can have a memorable and enriching learning experience. He pooled in resources from all corners to help procure raw materials and over a course of several months, tranformed the 400 Sq Ft area into a modern looking pre-school.

At Oakridge International Schools, MYP (Middle Year Program) students have a unique learning aspect called the 'Personal Project', where students are to involve themselves in projects that are not only bound to their academics but also with the betterment of society. Utilizing this platform for change, Nikhil set out to understand more about education in India. "It started off with me researching for pre-schools in India and I happened to be in my hometown, Tanaku, West Godavari where I visited many Anganwadis. I came across one of them which is in a deplorable condition with 40 kids seated in a cramped-up room, no learning facilities or study materials to engage with, and the place was also void of basic resources. I then decided to help them out in whatever way I can," explained Nikhil.

Nikhil approached a couple of localities of the area to get more information and begin the process of deploying his plans to upgrade the Anganwadi. After taking the billing for development, Nikhil began raising funds for sponsorships towards the development and sustainability of the Anganwadi. He approached many corporate companies and pitched the idea using a well-planned PPT explaining where the funds would be utilized, following which he managed to raise Rs 8 Lakhs. He later took help from an architect from the same village for procuring raw materials from warehouses, construction, and painting. The Anganwadi's construction was only completed until the slab-stage with only bricks put up. After Nikhil took it up, he transformed the area into a more engaging place by adding furniture, toys, various learning resources, TVs, and play areas.

"As I was doing this for a good cause, the vendors supplying the raw materials gave me a discounted fare and it kept me motivated that a lot of people do care, but it's all about the initiation," he added. With a dedicated play area, Nikhil sourced in multiple play structures like slides, swings, etc. He even added in more well-maintained toilets. To enhance enriching learning, he procured a lot of interactive books that help students learn more.

Within the 400 Sq Ft room, Nikhil included wall murals, to enhance the environment for the students to feel more welcoming and engaging. "I drew a little inspiration from how Oakridge has its pre-school sections built as well as some of the pre-schools in Singapore," he further added.

A team of UNICEF recently came in to inspect the Anganwadi centre and impressed with the work put in, the Anganwadi is now authorized as one of the best Anganwadis centers. Nikhil has also been felicitated with a letter of appreciation from UNICEF for his marvelous input for the betterment of society. Nikhil plans on pursuing Public Policies as his major, which falls in-line with his unbiased interest in the advancement of underprivileged kids. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Revenue official caught taking bribe in Rajasthan's Barmer district

A revenue department official was arrested on Tuesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Rajasthans Barmer district, officials said. The revenue official Patwari, identified as Govind Ram, had demanded Rs ...

Columbia University's Urban works innovation challenge for start-ups in India

Columbia Global Centers, Mumbai announces the launch of the Urban Works Innovation Challenge 2019-2020 for transforming Indias cities into safe and sustainable places through technical innovation. The challenge, which is part of a three-yea...

Maha poll mandate for BJP-Sena alliance: Marathi publication

Amid the logjam over government formation in Maharashtra, a Marathi daily, widely seen inclined towards the RSS, on Tuesday reiterated that the state Assembly polls mandate is for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and not any other political combi...

Athletics-Dutch Olympic athlete jailed for drug trafficking

Dutch Olympic athlete Madiea Ghafoor has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in jail after 2 million pounds 2.58 million worth of ecstasy tablets and crystal meth were found in the boot of her car in Germany, DPA news agency has report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019