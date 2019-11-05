International Development News
Development News Edition

India to see M&A deals worth $52 bn in 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 13:04 IST
India to see M&A deals worth $52 bn in 2019

India is expected to see M&A deals of over USD 52 billion in 2019 as mergers and acquisitions in the country are expected to remain stable despite global headwinds, according to a new report by Baker McKenzie. "Despite the global headwinds, India M&A is expected to remain stable in the next few years, with private investments reviving against the backdrop of a more favourable business environment," it said.

The firm's fifth annual Global Transactions Forecast, jointly released with Oxford Economics, predicts India's GDP will grow by close to 7 per cent through 2019-2022, ahead of the global GDP average growth rate of 2.8 per cent for the same period. In IPOs, total proceeds (which will be predominantly from domestic IPOs) is forecasted to dip from USD 3.4 billion in 2019 to USD 2.7 billion in 2020, before picking up again in 2021 to USD 4.3 billion.

India M&A to remain stable despite a slowdown, it said. "India dealmaking activity is expected to revert to the 'normal' level in 2019, with total M&A reaching USD 52.1 billion." It cited Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' USD 3.66 billion investment to acquire Reliance Industries’ Reliance Jio lnfratel unit as examples of M&A in the country.

Announced in July, the acquisition was touted as the single biggest private equity deal ever in India. Ashok Lalwani, Global Head of Baker McKenzie's India Practice, said: "India M&A shows resilience amidst the current global economic turmoil. While domestic consolidation will continue to be a key driver in M&A activity, India's business-friendly reforms and high consumption growth potential will help garner interest from both local and foreign investors. We are hopeful that India will remain one of the world's fastest-growing economies despite the headwinds".

Global deal-making will continue to slow down in 2020 because of ongoing worldwide economic uncertainty and the risk of the global recession, according to the report. It projects that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will decline globally from USD 2.8 trillion in 2019 to USD 2.1 trillion in 2020.

The forecast also predicts a downward trend in IPO proceeds from an estimated USD 152 billion in 2019 to USD 116 billion, a 23 per cent drop. In the Asia Pacific, the report predicts M&A activity to decline 18 per cent from USD 634 billion in 2019 to USD 529 billion in 2020, and IPO activity will likely continue its slower trend from this year, which is expected to amount to USD 36 billion, a 43 per cent fall from 2018. IPO proceeds are predicted to dip even further to USD 33 billion in 2020.

The region's weaker performance in 2019 can be attributed to a reduction in Chinese outbound deals due to government restrictions on outward investment. On a broader scale, this, in turn, may dampen economic momentum across the Asia Pacific, it said. "Make no mistake — deals are getting done, but the current slowdown is inevitable, considering the continuing uncertainty around trade and regulation," said Ai Ai Wong, chair of Baker McKenzie's Global Transactional Group. "We know that around the world, there are many investors and companies with capital on the sidelines, waiting to move forward with domestic and cross-border deals".

A range of upside and downside risks could impact the global economy and lead to a rise or drop in deal values and volumes that differ from the central transactions forecast presented in this report. To explore both upside and downside risks, the report looks at five different economic scenarios: Trade War Escalation, Protracted Eurozone Slowdown, US Recession Hits the Global Economy, No-deal Brexit, and Trade War Fears Fade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Deep sleep may calm, reset anxious brain: Study

A sleepless night can trigger anxiety by up to 30 per cent while a full nights nap can stabilise emotions, according to a study which recommends deep sleep as a non-pharmaceutical remedy for anxiety disorders. People suffering from the ment...

Lanka polls: 15 more political parties back SLPP's Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Fifteen more political parties have backed SLPPs presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, taking the number of outfits supporting the former Sri Lankan defence chief to above 40, according to a media report. As many as 35 candidates are i...

Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed

Locals in the Kashmiri village where five Indian migrant laborers were killed by gunmen last week say they are living in fear of militant groups as well as the subsequent crackdown by security forces.The five migrants, from Indias eastern s...

Senegal announces launch of oil and gas licensing round

West Africas Senegal, considered a frontier petroleum market, on Tuesday announced a oil and gas licensing round.The licensing round will be for three offshore blocks and the legal phase will conclude in late January, said oil minister Maha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019