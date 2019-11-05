Castor seed futures dip on muted demand

Castor seed prices on Tuesday dipped by Rs 72 to Rs 4,428 per quintal in futures trade after investors tightened their bets amid weak trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for November contracts was trading lower by Rs 72, or 1.6 per cent, to Rs 4,428 per quintal in 40,095 lots.

Castor seed prices for December contracts, too, fell by Rs 78, or 1.7 per cent, to Rs 4,500 per quintal having an open interest of 41,950 lots.

