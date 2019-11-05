International Development News
Development News Edition

Grades of petrol set to come down by 13 cents a liter

This as the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced a 13 cents drop in the price of 93 (ULP and LRP) and 95 (ULP and LRP) respectively.

Grades of petrol set to come down by 13 cents a liter
The price of diesel (0.05% Sulphur) will come down by 16 cents while that of diesel (0.005% Sulphur) will decrease by 14 cents a liter. Image Credit: Flickr

Cash strapped consumers will breathe a sigh of relief as both grades of petrol are set to come down by 13 cents a liter on Wednesday.

This as the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced a 13 cents drop in the price of 93 (ULP and LRP) and 95 (ULP and LRP) respectively.

The price of diesel (0.05% Sulphur) will come down by 16 cents while that of diesel (0.005% Sulphur) will decrease by 14 cents a liter.

The price adjustments will see a litter of 95 in Gauteng, which currently costs R16.21 a liter come down to R16.08 a liter.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will decrease by 23 cents per liter, while that of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will come down by 31 cents a liter.

The Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will decrease by 30 cents per kilogram.

The department said average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review.

"The Rand appreciated on average against the US Dollar during October month. However, the average Rand / US Dollar exchange rate for October (14.93 R/USD) was higher than that of September (14.84 R/USD) 2019."

"This led to a higher contribution to the Basic Fuel Prices on petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin by more than four cents per liter (4.00 c/l)," it said.

At the end of October, the Automobile Association (AA) predicted a petrol price drop in October.

"The Rand has pulled back from its high point at the start of October. This ongoing decline in the average exchange rate has meant that most of its losses have been clawed back, and it will have only a modest impact on the fuel price," said the AA at the time.

In October the price of petrol rose by between 18 and 4 cents a liter while in September both grades of petrol rose by 11 cents.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pak 'purposely' retracts information from Zardari's medical reports, alleges Aseefa Zardari

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardaris daughter, on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan government is deliberately retracting information from her ailing fathers medical reports. Taking to Twitter, Aseefa said My fathe...

Chidambaram hits out at PM over his remarks in Bangkok

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks in Bangkok, saying that he should have also talked about the falling investment, growth, credit and business confidence in India. ...

Why shouldn't we get Phoebe onto Bond, asks Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig dismissed a reporters suggestion that Fleabag creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was hired to punch up the script of the new Bond movie No Time to Die and make it more inclusive. The actor, who is returning as James Bond for the...

Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed

Locals in the Kashmiri village where five Indian migrant labourers were killed by gunmen last week say they are living in fear of militant groups as well as the subsequent crackdown by security forces.The five migrants, from Indias eastern ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019