Crude oil futures fall on low demand

Crude oil futures on Tuesday fell 1.14 per cent to Rs 4,004 per barrel after speculators booked profits at existing levels amid subdued spot demand. Crude oil for delivery in November was trading lower by Rs 46, or 0.14 percent, to Rs 4,004 per barrel in 27,004 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The oil for delivery in December, too, shed Rs 44, or 1.08 per cent, to Rs 4,021 per barrel in 1,294 lots. However, West Texas Intermediate was trading 0.17 per cent up at USD 56.71 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent was trading higher by 0.39 per cent at USD 62.37 a barrel in New York.

