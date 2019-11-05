International Development News
Development News Edition

FOREX-Chinese yuan surges to three-month high on trade optimism, "tiny" rate cut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 15:03 IST
FOREX-Chinese yuan surges to three-month high on trade optimism, "tiny" rate cut
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

China's offshore yuan surged past 7 per dollar to four-month highs on Tuesday, benefiting from signs Beijing and Washington are approaching a trade deal and also from the Chinese central bank's decision to trim lending rates by only 5 basis points. Optimism over trade also boosted other trade-reliant currencies, such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars, which rose as much as half a percent.

China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal, which is expected to be signed later this month, people familiar with the negotiations said. The yuan jumped 0.6% to the highest since Aug. 5 at 6.9930. The onshore yuan also posted its strongest close since Aug. 2.

The currency held its gains even after China's central bank cut its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate for the first time since early 2016, though it opted for a 5 bps cut that Commerzbank called "tiny". "It might be fair to say the PBoC only fine-tuned its monetary policy stance ... Typically, a rate cut will bring depreciation pressure to the currency," Commerzbank told clients, adding the trade optimism was the main factor driving the yuan above the 7 marks.

China and the U.S. have imposed tariffs on each other's goods in a trade war that has dragged on for 16 months and raised the specter of a global recession. Resolving the row would boost riskier assets, ease concern about the economic outlook and reduce the need for aggressive monetary easing. The U.S. dollar was flat against a basket of currencies in early London trading but advanced around a quarter percent against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc.

Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Société Générale, said the agreement would probably mark a truce rather than peace but added that "the chance of getting a first-stage deal seems to be quite good." The optimism spilled over into other currencies, with the Australian dollar not far off three-month highs. It wasn't much moved after the central bank left monetary policy unchanged, as expected. The kiwi dollar rose 0.3 %.

The Norwegian and Swedish crowns also rose versus both the dollar and the euro. The euro was flat against the dollar. It rose 0.26% versus the yen.

Jukes said the euro would be one of the last currencies to benefit from improved risk sentiment, noting that Monday's data showing Polish manufacturing activity in its sharpest downturn in 10 years had taken the wind out of the euro's sails. Central European states such as Poland are a key market and investment destination for eurozone companies.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Argentina central bank bleeds reserves to defend peso ahead of election

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Lilyana Pavlova new Vice-President and Member of Management Committee of EIB

Lilyana Pavlova is the new Vice-President and Member of the Management Committee of the European Investment Bank EIB. She took up her duties on the 1st of November. She is the first Bulgarian national to join the EU banks Management Committ...

Unclear when Putin and Trump can meet after Chile cancelled APEC summit-Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it was unclear when Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could possibly hold their next meeting after an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile was cance...

Qatar central bank sells 600 million riyals of T-bills

Qatars central bank sold 600 million riyals 164.84 million of Treasury bills in an auction, it said in a statement on Tuesday.A total of 300 million riyals worth of three-month T-bills were sold at 1.73, 200 million riyals worth of six-mont...

Ahmedabad: Dalit man assaulted following altercation, three held

Three persons, including a minor were held by the Gujarat police in connection with alleged stripping and beating up of a Dalit man after an argument over the spilled food. Talking to ANI, Dharmendra Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019