Qatar central bank sells 600 million riyals of T-bills

Qatar's central bank sold 600 million riyals ($164.84 million) of Treasury bills in an auction, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

A total of 300 million riyals worth of three-month T-bills were sold at 1.73%, 200 million riyals worth of six-month T-bills were sold at 1.76% and 100 million worth of nine-month T-bills were sold at 1.81%.($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

