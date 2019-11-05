International Development News
Eaton opens 1st manufacturing facility in India at Bengaluru

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 05-11-2019 17:01 IST
Power management company Eaton on Tuesday opened its first aerospace manufacturing facility in India here, which will produce hose assemblies and other fluid distribution products, including oil debris monitoring systems, to serve commercial, business and regional aircraft. "The investment we've made in Bengaluru is an integral part of our aerospace business's growth strategy," said Nanda Kumar, president, Aerospace Group, Eaton.

"We believe this investment in India will help us grow our original equipment business, because customers are investing heavily here. The site will leverage smart manufacturing technologies and contribute to local growth through employment, business and sourcing opportunities," he said.

The facility, which will serve as the Hose Assembly Center of Excellence for Eatons global operations, is built over 2.85 acres of land at the Karnataka Aerospace special economic zone (SEZ), the company said. "The Aerospace SEZ is fast emerging as a major aerospace manufacturing hub," said Kumar.

"We see significant opportunity to localise the supply chain and have already established a strong supplier base. In addition, Bengalurus scientific and academic institutions have helped create a rich talent pool of well- qualified technical experts..

