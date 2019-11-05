Third Edition of DataHack Summit organized by Analytics Vidhya to be held in Bengaluru

The four-day conference & workshops starting 13 November 2019 will be attended by more than 1000 AI & Data Science professionals from across the country and globe.

More than 100 top Data Scientists and Machine Learning Experts will speak during the conference and conduct workshops.

5th Nov, 2019, New Delhi : Analytics Vidhya's third edition of DataHack Summit, India’s Largest Conference on Applied Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will be held from 13 - 16 November 2019 at NIMHANS Convention Centre, Bengaluru. Global AI Leaders, Researchers, Machine Learning Experts and Data Scientists will be attending the summit to spark discussions on nextgen data technologies like Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Reinforcement Learning, Natural Language Processing, GANs, Computer Vision, Explainable AI, Cloud Computing, Deep Learning, Transfer Learning, Quantum Computing, and Speech Recognition.

There will be more than 1000 AI & ML professionals attending 8 workshops, 30 hack sessions and more than 70 talks. The conference will witness speakers including Dr. Geetha Manjunath (Founder & CEO of NIRAMAI), Sayan Ranu (IIT Delhi), Dat Tran (Head of AI at Axel Springer Ideas Engineering), Ujjyaini Mitra (Head of Data, ZEE5), Xander Steenbrugge (Head of applied ML-research at ML6), Prateek Jain (Microsoft), Jayatu Sen Chaudhury (American Express), Nishant Agrawal (Intel), Dr. Vikas Agrawal (Oracle Analytics Cloud), Dr. Harshad Khadilkar (TCS) and 100 more experts sharing their views on the impact of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

According to Kunal Jain (Founder & CEO, Analytics Vidhya), "We are on mission to build next-gen data science ecosystem and with DataHack Summit 2019 - we aim to bring together people, machines and their collaborative experience to make our world data-driven! After the immense success of the DataHack Summit 2018, the Summit has become bigger and will go deeper on the subject. With more than 70 sessions from experts across the globe spread across 4 days – there cannot be a better place to learn about Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning."

After looking at the response of the data science professionals from previous years, the organizers have decided to add one whole day of the conference as Hack Day i.e., on 15th November 2019 exclusively for hack sessions. Hack sessions are live interactive sessions by the top data scientists, who build Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning applications in front of the participants. World's leading organizations like American Express, Intel, Ericsson and Amazon Web Services have partnered with Analytics Vidhya at DataHack Summit 2019 to build a vibrant community of Data Science.

If you are a data professional, or someone who wants to see machine learning in action – DataHack Summit 2019 is the place you want to be!

About Analytics Vidhya:

Analytics Vidhya is currently India’s Largest & world’s leading data science community and with more than 4,00,000 data science enthusiasts from 150+ countries across the world.

Analytics Vidhya is the world’s leading knowledge portal for serving all the learning & career needs of data scientists through the latest blogs & articles, machine-learning hackathons, data science training, online courses & programs, conferences, meetups and job opportunities. It is also one of the fastest-growing online training platforms in the world in the AI & ML domain.

