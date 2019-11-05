International Development News
Development News Edition

Third Edition of DataHack Summit organized by Analytics Vidhya to be held in Bengaluru

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:41 IST
Third Edition of DataHack Summit organized by Analytics Vidhya to be held in Bengaluru

The four-day conference & workshops starting 13 November 2019 will be attended by more than 1000 AI & Data Science professionals from across the country and globe.

More than 100 top Data Scientists and Machine Learning Experts will speak during the conference and conduct workshops.

5th Nov, 2019, New Delhi : Analytics Vidhya's third edition of DataHack Summit, India’s Largest Conference on Applied Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will be held from 13 - 16 November 2019 at NIMHANS Convention Centre, Bengaluru. Global AI Leaders, Researchers, Machine Learning Experts and Data Scientists will be attending the summit to spark discussions on nextgen data technologies like Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Reinforcement Learning, Natural Language Processing, GANs, Computer Vision, Explainable AI, Cloud Computing, Deep Learning, Transfer Learning, Quantum Computing, and Speech Recognition.

There will be more than 1000 AI & ML professionals attending 8 workshops, 30 hack sessions and more than 70 talks. The conference will witness speakers including Dr. Geetha Manjunath (Founder & CEO of NIRAMAI), Sayan Ranu (IIT Delhi), Dat Tran (Head of AI at Axel Springer Ideas Engineering), Ujjyaini Mitra (Head of Data, ZEE5), Xander Steenbrugge (Head of applied ML-research at ML6), Prateek Jain (Microsoft), Jayatu Sen Chaudhury (American Express), Nishant Agrawal (Intel), Dr. Vikas Agrawal (Oracle Analytics Cloud), Dr. Harshad Khadilkar (TCS) and 100 more experts sharing their views on the impact of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

According to Kunal Jain (Founder & CEO, Analytics Vidhya), "We are on mission to build next-gen data science ecosystem and with DataHack Summit 2019 - we aim to bring together people, machines and their collaborative experience to make our world data-driven! After the immense success of the DataHack Summit 2018, the Summit has become bigger and will go deeper on the subject. With more than 70 sessions from experts across the globe spread across 4 days – there cannot be a better place to learn about Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning."

After looking at the response of the data science professionals from previous years, the organizers have decided to add one whole day of the conference as Hack Day i.e., on 15th November 2019 exclusively for hack sessions. Hack sessions are live interactive sessions by the top data scientists, who build Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning applications in front of the participants. World's leading organizations like American Express, Intel, Ericsson and Amazon Web Services have partnered with Analytics Vidhya at DataHack Summit 2019 to build a vibrant community of Data Science.

If you are a data professional, or someone who wants to see machine learning in action – DataHack Summit 2019 is the place you want to be!

About Analytics Vidhya:

Analytics Vidhya is currently India’s Largest & world’s leading data science community and with more than 4,00,000 data science enthusiasts from 150+ countries across the world.

Analytics Vidhya is the world’s leading knowledge portal for serving all the learning & career needs of data scientists through the latest blogs & articles, machine-learning hackathons, data science training, online courses & programs, conferences, meetups and job opportunities. It is also one of the fastest-growing online training platforms in the world in the AI & ML domain.

For more details, please visit https://www.analyticsvidhya.com/datahack-summit-2019 PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Shiv Sena yet to give any proposal: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil

As the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra continues, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena is yet to give any proposal and that BJPs doors are always o...

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi groups UAE defence firms under one roof to cut costs

Abu Dhabi plans to group more than 25 state-owned and private entities in the UAE defence sector, with combined annual revenues of 5 billion, into a single defence company.The United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the oil-wealthy capi...

U.S. trade deficit falls in September to $52.5 billion

The U.S. trade deficit fell 4.7 to 52.5 billion in September as the country recorded its first petroleum surplus, but overall imports and exports otherwise fell under the weight of rising global tariffs and a slowing world economy. Economis...

Ker IPS Assn condemns attack on Delhi police officials

Ker IPS Assn condemns attack on Delhi police officials Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 5 PTI The IPS Associations Kerala chapter on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Delhi police personnel by lawyers of Delhi based courts. In a resol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019