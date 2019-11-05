International Development News
Development News Edition

India Transact ties up with Assam Co-op Apex Bank to provide affordable digital payment solutions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:15 IST
India Transact ties up with Assam Co-op Apex Bank to provide affordable digital payment solutions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Payment solutions provider India Transact Services on Tuesday said it has tied up with Assam Co-operative Apex Bank for affordable digital payment options to the lender. The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank signed an exclusive partnership with India Transact Services to provide affordable digital payment solutions to their account holders by way of POS solutions, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

"This partnership will help us to deploy cost-effective innovative payment acceptance solutions to bring larger merchant base into the digital payment ecosystem," India Transact Services Head (Digital Business - Retail) Sunil Khosla said. India Transact has entered into the partnership on a referral model and as a part of this association, the company will be the sole vendor to Assam Co-operative Apex Bank, the statement said.

Apart from the digital payment solutions, India Transact will provide value-added services to the merchant segment, it added. Commenting on the association, the bank's Managing Director Shashank Shekhar Shastri said, "The collaboration has not only been rewarding for us, but it has truly succeeded in providing seamless services to the bank account holders." The bank has mobilized deposit resources of more than Rs 3,21,371.46 lakh and has advanced over Rs 1,23,481.39 lakh as per March 31, 2019 for various development activities in Assam.

The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank has a network of 67 branches, six zonal offices and several societies under it across the State providing effective banking products and other related services to the general public of Assam..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Summary: Boeing tests space taxi, one of three parachutes does not open

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boeing tests space taxi, one of three parachutes does not openBoeing Co said on Monday that one of three parachutes failed to deploy during an otherwise successful safety test of its un...

India adds over 1100 start-ups in 2019, continues to be 3rd

Adding over 1,100 start-ups in 2019, India continues to reinforce its position as the third-largest start-up ecosystem across the world, taking the total number of tech start-ups to 8900-9300 in the last five years, NASSCOM said here on Tue...

Cop who caused injuries to trio riding 2-wheeler by throwing

A police sub-inspector was on Tuesday suspended a day after he allegedly threw a lathi to stop three people speeding on a two-wheeler, resulting in injuries to them near Pollachi in the district, police said. As a video of the incident wen...

Cholamandalam Investment clocks 2Q PAT at Rs 306.94cr

Cholamandalam Investment clocks 2Q PAT at Rs 306.94cr Chennai, Nov 5 PTI Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal rise on its consolidated Profits After Tax for the quarter ending September 30, 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019