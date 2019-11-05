International Development News
Yogendra Tripathi leading official delegation at World Travel Market 2019

A total of 32 stakeholders, including State Governments, Union Territory Administrations, Air India, IRCTC, Hotels, Wellness resorts, and tour operators are participating as co-exhibitors in the India Pavilion.

A number of activities including cultural programs, Yoga demonstrations, Henna Application, Indian Food tasting, Turban tying, Saree tying, etc. are being organised in the India Pavilion. Image Credit: Twitter(@UTDBofficial)

The Ministry of Tourism is participating in the three-day-long World Travel Market (WTM) from November 04-06, 2019 in London, UK. The theme for India Pavilion at WTM 2019 is 'Incredible India – Find Incredible India'. A total of 32 stakeholders, including State Governments, Union Territory Administrations, Air India, IRCTC, Hotels, Wellness resorts, and tour operators are participating as co-exhibitors in the India Pavilion.

A number of activities including cultural programs, Yoga demonstrations, Henna Application, Indian Food tasting, Turban tying, Saree tying, etc. are being organised in the India Pavilion. Besides, showcasing India's various tourism products, this year, the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the Statue of Unity are also being promoted and publicized in the India Pavilion at WTM 2019.

Secretary of Union Ministry of Tourism Shri Yogendra Tripathi is leading the official delegation at WTM 2019 which also includes Additional Director General (Tourism), Ms. Rupinder Brar. India Pavilion at WTM 2019 was inaugurated on 04th November 2019 by the Secretary (Tourism) and High Commissioner of India to the UK Ms. Ruchi Ghanashyam.

A Panel Discussion was organised yesterday (4-11-2019) on the theme 'Incredible India – Find the Incredible You' for showcasing India as an experiential destination and to make tourists realize the wider potential for experiences on offer in India. The Panel discussion was moderated by Ms. Nina Dos Santos, CNN Europe Editor.

WTM is one of the must-attend business-to-business exhibition for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. In the last four decades, WTM has grown into the world's largest Exhibition attracting over 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and regions and more than 51,000 participants. Participants include, senior travel industry professionals, government ministers, and international press, embark on ExCeL – London every November to network, negotiate and discover the latest industry opinion and trends at WTM London.

(With Inputs from PIB)

