Foodlink Services commence operations in Chandigarh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:15 IST
Foodlink Services commence operations in Chandigarh

Sanjay Vazirani's Foodlink Services India Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based caterer and restaurant chain company with a presence in many parts of the globe, has now commenced operations in  Chandigarh, the owner of the firm said on Tuesday. "We are renowned as a premier catering company that delivers gourmet dining experiences across the globe, and have an illustrious clientele, including the Ambani family, Adani Group, Bachchan family, JSW Group, and more," said Sanjay Vazirani, Founder, Foodlink Banquets and Catering.

"We also deliver exceptional dining experiences across Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore under three restaurant formats: China Bistro, India Bistro, and Glocal Junction," he added. The market size of the food and beverages industry in India is USD 30.76 billion, he said adding that "we differentiate from the competition by understanding each aspect of the customer journey in their interaction with our brands and keeping in sync with global F&B trends".

At bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding at Lake Como, Italy, Foodlink Banquets and Catering curated a memorable selection of traditional Konkani and Sindhi delicacies for the wedding, he said. Foodlink, formed in 2002, had to ensure the food was authentic, he said adding that Foodlink flew in special chefs from across the country to help them curate the unique dishes.

"I had humble beginnings and was a hospitality management graduate and an alumnus of Cornell Nanyang Institute of Hospitality Management, Singapore. At first, I dabbled in kitchen design consulting for a while but then decided to launch my own business,” he explained, adding “I feel I always had an entrepreneurial zeal and a passion for creating a beautiful experience with food.” He said that the power of Indian wedding is that it can change India's economy. "Indian wedding is becoming 100 million dollar industry," he said

“I understood each aspect of such businesses and immersed myself in learning both the theoretical and practical aspects through my education and varied work experience,” he said. Foodlink's first major milestone came in 2011 when it won the Times Food Guide Award for Best All Rounder Caterer, he said.

As part of our CSR initiatives, we also have tie-ups with certain NGOs, where we make sure that fruits and certain non-perishable items like canned nuts, beans, rice etc. are regularly donated to the underprivileged,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

