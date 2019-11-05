International Development News
Development News Edition

Divi's Lab Q2 net dips 12 pc to Rs 357 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:29 IST
Divi's Lab Q2 net dips 12 pc to Rs 357 cr

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Tuesday reported an 11.62 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 356.78 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 403.72 crore in the July-September period of 2018-19.

Revenue from operations in the September 2019 quarter, however, rose to Rs 1,445.57 crore as compared with Rs 1,323.93 in the year-ago period, Divi's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing. The company said its capital expenditure programmes in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam were going as per schedule and major part of these projects were expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

EPF scam: UP power minister junks charges against govt

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Tuesday refuted the charges levelled by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav against the state government in connection with the EPF scam, saying the foundation of it was laid during the previ...

Give Rs 10k cr relief to Vidarbha immediately: NCP MLC

NCP MLC Prakash Gajbhiye from Maharashtras Vidarbha on Tuesday demanded a Rs 10,000 crore package for the region claiming it has a development backlog ten times the figure. He said faulty government policies had caused farmer suicides in V...

Man kills sister's lover, held

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly killing a peon who was in relationship with his married sister, police said. The accused Ganesh Reddy, who works in a pest control firm, stabbed Akash More 30,...

Zimbabwe public workers to press ahead with pay protest

Zimbabwe state workers will go ahead with Wednesdays street protest after the government failed to give in to their demand for U.S. dollar-indexed salaries to cushion them against soaring inflation, union officials said on Tuesday. Police h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019