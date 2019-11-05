International Development News
Chaayos forays into Bengaluru; aims to open 15 stores by March 2020

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:48 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:48 IST
Tiger Global-backed tea cafe chain Chaayos on Tuesday said it has forayed into Bengaluru with a plan to open 15 cafes across the city by March next year. "Chaayos made its debut in Bengaluru with 3 cafes. It further plans to add 12 more stores across the city by March 2020," the company said in a statement.

Currently it operates 65 cafes across Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Chandigarh and Mumbai. The tea cafe chain was founded in November 2012 by Raghav Verma and Nitin Saluja.

Speaking about entering Bengaluru, Saluja said, "Today we spread our wings to the seventh city. Potential of Bengaluru market is immense. We plan to have 15 stores by March 2020. We also expect delivery, which currently constitutes about 20 per cent of our overall business, to play a significant role in Bengaluru too".

Verma said that given the city's passion for technology, the company is looking forward to Bengaluru’s response towards its tech stack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

