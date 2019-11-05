International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street takes a breather after trade-fuelled rally

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 21:22 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street takes a breather after trade-fuelled rally
Image Credit: pixabay

U.S. stocks took a breather on Tuesday, weighed down partially by losses in healthcare stocks after a rally driven by hopes of a trade truce between Washington and Beijing propelled the three main indexes to record highs a day earlier. The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes have risen in seven of the past 10 sessions. The healthcare sector shed 0.71% while technology stocks slipped 0.3% after two days of gains.

China is pushing President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs as part of the "phase one" deal, which may be signed this month, according to the latest reports. The Institute for Supply Management services report on Tuesday on non-manufacturing activity showed a reading of 54.7 in October from 52.6 in September, and above expectations of 53.4, according to economists polled by Reuters, allaying concerns of a slowdown in the domestic economy.

Wall Street's rally this month has been bolstered by hopes of a resolution to the trade war, along with a largely better-than-expected third-quarter earnings season and an upbeat October jobs report. Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with real estate leading declines. The energy sector climbed 0.5%, as oil prices rose.

"The main focus is to get this phase one trade deal, which could happen this month," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. "I do think the market can hold its ground until we get some sort of a deal signed." The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs for the second consecutive session on Monday, while the Dow Jones hit a record high for the first time since July.

Over three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far have beaten profit expectations, Refinitiv data showed. "The lion's share of the numbers have come in already and we have had enough reports to suggest that this was a solid earnings season," Frederick said.

At 10:31 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 23.02 points, or 0.08%, at 27,485.13, the S&P 500 was down 3.67 points, or 0.12%, at 3,074.60 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 3.15 points, or 0.04%, at 8,430.06. A 2% rise in Boeing Co's shares kept the Dow Jones index in positive territory after Chairman Dave Calhoun said Boeing's board believed Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg "has done everything right" in the midst of two fatal crashes involving the company's 737 MAX jet.

Shares of Tapestry Inc reversed course to fall 4.45% after the Coach handbag maker forecast second-quarter profit below expectations. Adobe Inc rose 3% as the Photoshop software maker raised its fourth-quarter digital media annualized recurring revenue target, boosting the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

Xerox Holdings Corp gained 5% after the photocopier maker said it would sell its 25% stake in Fuji Xerox, its joint venture with Fujifilm Holdings, for $2.3 billion. Uber Technologies Inc fell 7% after the ride-hailing service posted a bigger third-quarter loss as it tried to outspend competitors through discounts.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.06-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.22-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 56 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 122 new highs and 24 new lows.

Also Read: US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set records on jobs data, trade headway

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro achieves record number of 'journeys' on Sep 22: DMRC

Delhi Metro achieved a record number of journeys on September 22 with its corridors being used by passengers 62 lakh times to reach their destinations, officials said on Tuesday. Journey or line utilization is calculated by the number of co...

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bolsonaro eyes cuts to public-sector wages

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he would push for a constitutional amendment to allow the government to cut public sector employee salaries, hours and benefits to help it comply with a public spending cap.The government has...

Yemen govt, southern separatists sign power-sharing deal

Yemens internationally recognized government signed a power-sharing deal with southern separatists Tuesday, in a Saudi-brokered initiative to end a conflict simmering within the countrys civil war. Unrest in the south, which saw secessioni...

Average spot power price drops 54% to two-year low at IEX

The average spot power price at Indian Energy Exchange IEX dropped 54 percent to a two-year low of Rs 2.71 per unit in October, compared to Rs 5.94 per unit in the same month last year mainly due to lower electricity demand, better coal sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019