International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Mothercare's UK operations collapse as High Street woes rage on

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 01:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 01:25 IST
UPDATE 2-Mothercare's UK operations collapse as High Street woes rage on
Image Credit: Pixabay

Mothercare is set to close all its British stores with the loss of at least 2,500 jobs after its domestic operations buckled under the weight of the pressures plaguing the retail sector. The company, a baby products retailer that operates 1,010 overseas franchise stores, has fallen victim to extremely difficult conditions in Britain on the back of stiff competition from online retailers and rising costs.

"The UK high street is facing a near existential problem with intensifying and compounding pressures across numerous fronts," Mothercare Chairman Clive Whiley said. Most significant among those were high levels of rent, rates as well as a continuing shifts in consumer behaviour from high street to online, he added.

That, and the nearly 60-year old brand's failure to attract takeover offers that would preserve the business as a going concern, led to Mothercare appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers to take charge of the units' administration process. Mothercare is the latest in a list of brands considered a mainstay of the British shopping scene to go under. House of Fraser and department store chain Debenhams have also been placed in administration.

"SAD MOMENT FOR A WELL-KNOWN HIGH STREET NAME"

PwC said in a separate statement that Mothercare's UK store portfolio will be wound down over the coming weeks and months, adding that the entities in administration employ 2,485 retail staff and 384 head office and distribution staff.

Mothercare operates 79 retail stores in Britain, with the segment having been loss making for a number of years, PwC said. The retailer, which had traded from nearly 400 British stores a decade ago, has been cutting its store count in the region deliberately amid ballooning losses.

"This is a sad moment for a well-known high street name. No-one is immune from the challenging conditions faced by the UK retail sector" joint administrator and PwC partner Zelf Hussain said. Mothercare will now focus abroad as it sets out to return the rest of the group to profitability by fiscal year 2021.

The company said it has raised 3.2 million pounds through a 10 pence a share placing and that it was in talks for up to 50 million pounds more in funding from third parties including a standby underwritten equity issue and a new term loan facility. Mothercare added that the existing 24 million pounds bank debt facilities will be paid down by the administration process.

The restructuring also includes an agreement that has been reached with the Mothercare pension trustees to a reduction in the planned contributions over the next 18 months, the company said. "The action announced today has been carefully thought through and without it, the existence of the wider Group would be threatened," Whiley said.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Trade hopes buoy FTSE 100; Mothercare dives

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Apollo Tyres Q2 profit falls 43 pc to Rs 83 cr on weak demand in domestic mkt

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Uber test vehicles involved in 37 crashes before fatal self-driving incident

Uber Technologies Incs autonomous test vehicles were involved in 37 crashes in the 18 months before a fatal March 2018 self-driving car accident, the National Transportation Safety Board NTSB said on Tuesday. The board said between Septembe...

UPS drone makes first home prescription deliveries for CVS

United Parcel Service Inc Flight Forward drones have flown prescription medications to the front lawn of a private home and to a retirement center, the UPS units first revenue-generating deliveries for drugstore chain CVS Health Corp.Flight...

Brazil farmers push traders to end Amazon soy moratorium

Brazilian farmers plan to start a campaign next week to end a ban by trading firms on buying soybeans from parts of the Amazon rainforest cleared after 2008, leaders from a major farmer group told Reuters, citing support from President Jair...

Trump offers Mexican president U.S. help in finding killers of Americans

President Donald Trump, in a phone call on Tuesday with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, offered U.S. assistance to help Mexico bring to justice those who killed nine Americans, the White House said in a statement.President Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019