Kelvin Davis to lead NZ at China-New Zealand Year of Tourism

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis heads to China on Friday to lead the New Zealand Government presence at the China-New Zealand Year of Tourism closing ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at Canton Tower in Guangzhou on Sunday 10 November.

"The Year of Tourism has been mutually beneficial for both New Zealand and China, and the ceremony will be a celebration of manaakitanga, a value that both our countries share," Kelvin Davis said

The event will feature performances from Modern Māori Quartet and Te Puia/New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute. Both groups are currently touring in China.

As part of the closing ceremony, Kelvin Davis and China's Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang will illuminate the 600-meter high Canton Tower.

"This is an opportunity to showcase New Zealand, our people, and culture to a wide and influential audience," Kelvin Davis said.

"Canton Tower is an iconic location. Millions of people can see the Tower so this offers an amazing opportunity to promote Aotearoa.

"Guangzhou has important tourism and trade links for New Zealand. I look forward to strengthening our relationship and promoting New Zealand while I'm there," Kelvin Davis said.

Kelvin Davis will be in China from 8 to 12 November and will also attend bilateral tourism meetings and trade promotion activities.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)