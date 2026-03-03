Left Menu

Global Markets Tumble Amid Escalating U.S.-Israeli Conflict with Iran

As the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran intensifies, emerging market equities and currencies dip to three-week lows, leading to heightened oil prices and fears over global economic repercussions. The conflict has disrupted oil and LNG shipping, pressured emerging market assets, and led to a reevaluation of forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The financial landscape of emerging markets faced significant turbulence on Tuesday, as tensions surrounding the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran escalated. Equities and currencies in these markets bore the brunt, sinking to three-week lows amidst soaring oil prices and mounting global economic concerns.

Recent military actions, including Israel's strikes on Hezbollah targets and Iran's responsive attacks on Gulf states hosting U.S. bases, have widened the conflict. This has further destabilized the region, severely impacting shipping rates for oil and gas through the critical Strait of Hormuz, according to industry sources.

Global markets responded with notable declines; the MSCI emerging markets index fell 3.2%, while currencies saw a 0.8% drop. Analysts at ING suggest that if energy prices remain high, investors may continue to unwind positions in Europe and emerging markets, exacerbating financial stress across these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

