Nemetschek Group Strengthens Its Foothold in India with New Leadership

Nemetschek Group appoints Alok Sharma as Managing Director and Vice President in India. The company aims to enhance its presence in the dynamic Indian construction market. With a strategic focus on increasing leadership, Nemetschek underscores India's importance for its long-term growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:22 IST
Germany-based Nemetschek Group has appointed Alok Sharma as Managing Director and Vice President, India, to strengthen its foothold in the region's burgeoning construction market. The firm, renowned for its software solutions in architecture, engineering, construction, operations, and media industries, aims to reinforce its local leadership.

According to Pete Nicholson, Senior Vice President of Nemetschek Group, India's dynamic construction sector presents significant opportunities amidst growing infrastructure investments and digital mandates. The bolstering of local leadership is deemed crucial for the company's long-term growth plans.

Established in 1963, Nemetschek Group has been listed on major German stock indices MDAX and TecDAX since 1999. The company reported a revenue of EUR 1,191.2 million and an EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025, based on preliminary figures.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

