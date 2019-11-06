International Development News
Development News Edition

UST Global Acquires ComplyUSA Strengthening its Privacy and Compliance Offerings

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 13:00 IST
UST Global Acquires ComplyUSA Strengthening its Privacy and Compliance Offerings
Image Credit: PR Newswire

BENGALURU, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has acquired ComplyUSA, a comprehensive compliance assessment and privacy automation platform.

The General Data Protection Regulation ('GDPR') and the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 ('CCPA') both aim to guarantee strong protection for individuals about their personal data and apply to businesses that collect, use or share consumer data, whether the information was obtained online or offline.

ComplyUSA has been at the forefront of the customer data privacy and compliance movement. The ComplyUSA platform will be fully integrated into UST Global's privacy and compliance suite of offerings, with existing tools like Ctrl-Data, offering data discovery and comprehensive assessment solution, as well as a Subject Access Request (SAR) automation.

"Privacy laws are now in a state of flux both at the state level and at a federal level causing a significant 'known unknown' impact on our clients. Automation is critical to effectively manage varying SAR workloads. ComplyUSA is a complete automation led solution that assists companies not only in managing privacy compliance, but also in unlocking the value of customer data by building trust," said Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST Global.

"The acquisition of ComplyUSA fits with UST Global's strategy of broadening our compliance and regulatory technology offerings to create a differentiated value proposition for our clients" added Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer, UST Global.

"The acquisition by UST Global is poised to give us a competitive advantage in the consumer privacy space. With UST's global presence and focus on innovation, and ComplyUSA's expertise in consumer privacy, we can offer large-scale enterprises with a unique managed service offering that combines high-quality consumer experience with a cost-efficient outcome-based pricing model," said Scott Hines of ComplyUSA.

About ComplyUSA

ComplyUSA offers a custom-built solution to meet the specific GDPR & CCPA data processing record requirements for business and other organizations. ComplyUSA's comprehensive compliance process is designed to help you comply quickly and cost effectively. Learn about ComplyUSA at https://complyusa.com.

About UST Global

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology, semi-conductor and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

One-month old elephant calf found dead

The carcass of aone-month-old elephant calf was found on Wednesday in theJagalikadavu elephant corridor in Nilgiris districtForest department officials recovered the carcass,department sources saidThe reason for the death will be known only...

Violent behaviour by lawyers will not be tolerated: BCI chairperson

The Bar Council of India BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said that any untoward behavior by the lawyers will not be tolerated and asserted that the action will be taken against those who allegedly beat up a police officer ou...

Delhi police protest darkest day in history, arrest guilty policemen in a week, says BCI

The Bar Council of India Wednesday said that the protest by Delhi Police yesterday seems to be politically motivated and the darkest day in the history of independence and asserted that the guilty police officials should be arrested within ...

Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune

Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune Pune, Nov 6 PTIShiv Sena activists ransacked the office of a private insurance company in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday, while demanding that it clear the insurance claims o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019