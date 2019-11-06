International Development News
Development News Edition

FTSE pauses after 3-day rally as investors await trade moves

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 13:57 IST
FTSE pauses after 3-day rally as investors await trade moves
Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 retreated on Wednesday after rallying more than 1% over the past two sessions as investors awaited new developments on the U.S.-China trade dispute, while mall operator Intu dropped on prospects of a cash call. The FTSE 100, which had been holding at a near one-month high this week, inched down 0.1% at 0812 GMT.

While the FTSE 250 midcap index was more or less unchanged, Marks & Spencer stood out with a 7% jump as investors focussed on the retailer's like-for-like sales growth in the food business over a plunge in first-half earnings. Intu Properties slid 11.4% after saying it may need to raise additional cash and that letting activity slowed in the third quarter as some customers delayed decisions due to Brexit-driven uncertainty. It also forecasts annual rental income to fall 9%.

Mothercare shares shot up by 35% and were on course for their best day in nearly two decades. The baby products retailer shut all its UK stores and laid out plans to return the rest of the company to profitability by fiscal 2021.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 hits one-month high; Brexit tussle bogs down midcaps

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM and Egyptian President agree to strengthen relationships

A Downing Street spokesperson saidThe Prime Minister spoke to President Sisi of Egypt this afternoon.The leaders welcomed the recent lifting of restrictions on flights from the UK to Sharm el-sheik as the first step towards services resumi...

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes southern Iran

Tehran, Nov 6 AP A magnitude 5 earthquake has struck southern Iran. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center says the 5.5 magnitude quake struck at 1110 a.m. on Wednesday in Iran, some 125 kilometers or about 77 miles west of the p...

Lawyers strike continues for 3rd day, gates of Patiala, Saket district courts closed to litigants

Lawyers in all the six district courts here abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, protesting against the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex on November 2, and denied access to l...

GCPL Q2 net down 28.36 pc at Rs 413.88 crore

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd GCPL on Wednesday reported a 28.36 percent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 413.88 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted consolidated profit after tax of Rs 577.73...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019