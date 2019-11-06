International Development News
TechnipFMC in India Receives National CSR Award From the Honorable President of India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 14:04 IST
Image Credit: ANI

TechnipFMC has been recognized with India's most prestigious award, the National CSR Award (NCSRA), in the category of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Challenging Circumstances, West Zone.

The NCSRA has been introduced by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to recognize outstanding contributions in the field of CSR. In total, 19 initiatives across India were selected, out of 525+ entries.

Bhaskar Patel, Managing Director of TechnipFMC's India Operating Center, received the award from the Honorable President, Mr. Ram Nath Kovind at the NCSRA ceremony held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, India, in presence of the country's Finance and Corporate Affair Minister, Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman, the State Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Mr. Anurag Thakur and other dignitaries from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

On receiving the award, Bhaskar Patel stated: "Representing TechnipFMC, we are very pleased and honored to receive the award for our impact-driven environment initiatives and skill development workshops specially tailored for women in Dahej, Gujarat. As a responsible energy player, we are committed to developing innovative and technology-driven sustainable solutions to promote clean energy, inclusive and diverse workforce and contribute to the communities' well-being."

Swayantani Ghosh, Communications, CSR and Sustainability Head for TechnipFMC's India Operating Center, commented: "We are privileged to be recognized for our sustained efforts to drive economic, social and environmental changes in the ecosystem through our diversified CSR program, 'Seed of Hope'. We are motivated to integrate social welfare in the corporate culture."

'Seed of Hope' is designed to accelerate inclusive growth of the local communities near TechnipFMC Modular Manufacturing Yard, Dahej. Since 2015, TechnipFMC initiated various sustainable initiatives in Gujarat, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and other states across India in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals resulting in:

• Improved quality of education for more than 6,000 children through primary education support;

• Skills development training on vocational trades and empowering more than 800 women by providing training on livelihood, thus generating opportunities;

• Promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) for 1,900 girl children through the installation of mini science centers at local schools in 5 states; and

• Environmental sustainability with the installation of 100 biogas plants and distribution of smokeless cooking stoves to rural women.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

National CSR Award, West Zone goes to Technip India

