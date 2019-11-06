International Development News
French 10-year bond yield turns positive on improving risk sentiment

  Reuters
  Paris
  Updated: 06-11-2019 15:14 IST
  Created: 06-11-2019 14:49 IST
France's 10-year government bond yield turned positive on Wednesday for the first time since July as upbeat German data and optimism surrounding China-U.S. trade talks lifted borrowing costs across the euro area to 3-1/2 month highs.

The equivalent Bund yield rose as high as -0.3% after better-than-expected German industrial orders pointed towards stabilizing conditions in the euro zone's biggest economy. Germany's 20-year bond yield, which briefly turned positive on Wednesday, touched a high of 0.005% before dropping back just below zero.

The French 10-year yield rose to 0.001%, while Austrian ten-year yields hit three-month highs. Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph Rieger said the German data had added selling pressure on Bunds in particular, as did a Financial Times article by the German finance minister calling for a eurozone banking union.

"We have global risk sentiment that has been improving obviously for some time - now additionally European risk sentiment could at least receive some support from the latest proposals on a banking union," Rieger said. "All this basically adds to selling pressure in Bunds in particular."

The United States and China, the world's two biggest economies, have signaled they are pushing hard for a "phase one" trade agreement, possibly sometime this month, and Rieger said the market was "fully expecting" a deal to be signed. China is seeking the removal of U.S. tariffs imposed on Sept. 1, as well as some relief from earlier tariffs, people familiar with the negotiations said on Monday.

The location of a meeting between the countries' leaders has yet to be decided. As the world market sold off, Japanese government bond (JGB)yields shot higher, with receding expectations of an interest rate cut by the Bank of Japan also weighing.

The 10-year JGB yield hit -0.075%, its highest since late May. Analysts say rate cuts and easing measures from major central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have lowered recession risks.

German asset management firm DWS said on Tuesday the risk of a global recession was very low. Georg Schuh, chief investment officer for EMEA, predicted a one-in-four chance of ECB chief Christine Lagarde delivering an interest rate hike in her first year in office.

