International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-German industrial orders rise, offering hope for struggling sector

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:08 IST
UPDATE 2-German industrial orders rise, offering hope for struggling sector
Image Credit: ANI

German industrial orders rose more than expected in September, according to data released on Wednesday, offering a glimmer of hope for the country's struggling manufacturers. The export-reliant manufacturers have been suffering from a slowing world economy and business uncertainty linked to a trade war between the United States and China plus Britain's planned if delayed, exit from the European Union.

Contracts for German goods rose 1.3% from the previous month, helped by increases in both domestic and foreign demand, the Federal Statistics said. A Reuters poll forecast a rise of 0.1%. "At last, a positive surprise from German industry," said Jens-Oliver Niklasch, senior economist at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg. "It looks at the moment like a bottoming out. The downturn is not continuing, although new impulses for growth are thin on the ground."

The economy ministry said the numbers were a good starting point for the final quarter of the year and pointed out that business expectations had also brightened. Germany's economy shrank 0.1% in the second quarter and recent data have suggested continued weakness in manufacturing in the third quarter, which could put Germany in recession, generally defined as two straight quarters of contraction.

Concern about the outlook for Germany, the engine of the eurozone economy, has in turn discouraged the rest of the 19-country currency union. The data showed a 1.6% rise in domestic orders and 1.1% increase in foreign contracts, although those from the eurozone were 1.8% lower.

Orders for capital goods rose most, up 3.1%. Those for consumer goods increased by 0.8%. Demand for intermediate goods, however, fell 1.5%. The orders data offered a rare bright spot. Leading economic institutes have slashed growth forecasts for this year and next. The government has so far stuck to its balanced budget policy, resisting pressure to spend more to boost flagging demand.

A survey on Monday showed that Germany's manufacturers remained stuck in recession in October as new orders fell for the 13th straight month and factories cut jobs at the fastest pace in almost 10 years. "The numbers today offer a small glimmer of hope that things will improve a bit in the coming months," said Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank Group. "But German economic growth will for now remain a sluggish affair."

Also Read: UPDATE 2-German defence minister proposes security zone for north Syria

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

T20 format is one to try out emerging players: Rohit

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that the T20 cricket was the one where the emerging players can be tried out and he also began with it before moving to ODIs and Tests. India has achieved less success in T20s as compared to ODIs...

Iran's Rouhani says Fordow enrichment site will soon be fully operational

Irans underground uranium enrichment Fordow facility will soon be back to full operation, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted, a few hours after Tehran announced that uranium gas had been injected into centrifuges at the site on Wednes...

Yorkshire Vikings sign Nicholas Pooran for Vitality Blast 2020

Yorkshire Vikings on Wednesday announced the signing of West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran for the next years Vitality Blast. The 24-year-old Pooran played three of a planned five fixtures in 2019 and he will be available for the majority ...

If state governments don't bother about people, you have no right to be in power, says SC on Delhi-NCR pollution.

If state governments dont bother about people, you have no right to be in power, says SC on Delhi-NCR pollution....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019